Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:33 PM

24 Worcester Sq.

24 Worcester Square · (617) 206-3333
Location

24 Worcester Square, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 831 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 bedroom for rent on highly sought after Worcester Square. This home features high ceilings, an original decorative fireplace, beautiful moldings, ample storage, oversized windows and hardwood floors throughout. Perfect for entertaining this condo offers an open floor plan with chefs kitchen that flows into the bright living and dining area. Flooded with natural light, washer dryer in unit, clean tile bathroom, and two generous sized bedrooms. Great location steps to all the South End has to offer: restaurants, shopping, parks, public transportation, Boston Medical Center and much more. Pictures shown are from a previous tenancy - video available upon request.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Worcester Sq. have any available units?
24 Worcester Sq. has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 24 Worcester Sq. currently offering any rent specials?
24 Worcester Sq. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Worcester Sq. pet-friendly?
No, 24 Worcester Sq. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 24 Worcester Sq. offer parking?
No, 24 Worcester Sq. does not offer parking.
Does 24 Worcester Sq. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 Worcester Sq. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Worcester Sq. have a pool?
No, 24 Worcester Sq. does not have a pool.
Does 24 Worcester Sq. have accessible units?
No, 24 Worcester Sq. does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Worcester Sq. have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Worcester Sq. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Worcester Sq. have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Worcester Sq. does not have units with air conditioning.
