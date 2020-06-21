24 Worcester Sq.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom for rent on highly sought after Worcester Square. This home features high ceilings, an original decorative fireplace, beautiful moldings, ample storage, oversized windows and hardwood floors throughout. Perfect for entertaining this condo offers an open floor plan with chefs kitchen that flows into the bright living and dining area. Flooded with natural light, washer dryer in unit, clean tile bathroom, and two generous sized bedrooms. Great location steps to all the South End has to offer: restaurants, shopping, parks, public transportation, Boston Medical Center and much more. Pictures shown are from a previous tenancy - video available upon request.



Terms: One year lease