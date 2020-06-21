236 Beacon Street

Amenities
36 Beacon Street Apt #1c, Boston, MA 02116 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alpha Wurie, Hillway Realty, (857) 204-6623. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. This is a one of a kind, fully renovated, custom studio apartment located on the highly desirable 3rd block of Beacon Street in Back Bay. This sunny front facing unit offers a full kitchen with warm cherry cabinets, black with gold accent granite counters, Gaggeneau cook top/oven, disposal, Bosch dishwasher, SubZero refrigerator, and recessed lighting. The bathroom is finely finished with subway tile and a marble vanity. This unit was renovated with great attention to detail and utilization of space. Additional features include hardwired surround sound and security system capability. Other custom features include a built-in office desk, ample walk-in closet storage, and full-size Murphy bed. Heat and hot water included with the rent. Stackable washer and dryer also included. Building is highly secure and professionally managed in- house with a live-in super on site. Sorry no pets allowed. [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3567023 ]