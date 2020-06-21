All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:50 AM

236 Beacon Street

236 Beacon Street · (857) 204-6623
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

236 Beacon Street, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 1c · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
36 Beacon Street Apt #1c, Boston, MA 02116 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alpha Wurie, Hillway Realty, (857) 204-6623. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. This is a one of a kind, fully renovated, custom studio apartment located on the highly desirable 3rd block of Beacon Street in Back Bay. This sunny front facing unit offers a full kitchen with warm cherry cabinets, black with gold accent granite counters, Gaggeneau cook top/oven, disposal, Bosch dishwasher, SubZero refrigerator, and recessed lighting. The bathroom is finely finished with subway tile and a marble vanity. This unit was renovated with great attention to detail and utilization of space. Additional features include hardwired surround sound and security system capability. Other custom features include a built-in office desk, ample walk-in closet storage, and full-size Murphy bed. Heat and hot water included with the rent. Stackable washer and dryer also included. Building is highly secure and professionally managed in- house with a live-in super on site. Sorry no pets allowed. [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3567023 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 Beacon Street have any available units?
236 Beacon Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 236 Beacon Street have?
Some of 236 Beacon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 Beacon Street currently offering any rent specials?
236 Beacon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 Beacon Street pet-friendly?
No, 236 Beacon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 236 Beacon Street offer parking?
No, 236 Beacon Street does not offer parking.
Does 236 Beacon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 236 Beacon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 Beacon Street have a pool?
No, 236 Beacon Street does not have a pool.
Does 236 Beacon Street have accessible units?
No, 236 Beacon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 236 Beacon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 236 Beacon Street has units with dishwashers.
