236 Beacon Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

36 Beacon Street Apt #1c, Boston, MA 02116 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alpha Wurie, Hillway Realty, (857) 204-6623. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. This is a one of a kind, fully renovated, custom studio apartment located on the highly desirable 3rd block of Beacon Street in Back Bay. This sunny front facing unit offers a full kitchen with warm cherry cabinets, black with gold accent granite counters, Gaggeneau cook top/oven, disposal, Bosch dishwasher, SubZero refrigerator, and recessed lighting. The bathroom is finely finished with subway tile and a marble vanity. This unit was renovated with great attention to detail and utilization of space. Additional features include hardwired surround sound and security system capability. Other custom features include a built-in office desk, ample walk-in closet storage, and full-size Murphy bed. Heat and hot water included with the rent. Stackable washer and dryer also included. Building is highly secure and professionally managed in- house with a live-in super on site. Sorry no pets allowed. [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3567023 ]