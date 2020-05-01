230 South Huntington Avenue

Amenities

30 South Huntington Avenue Apt #2, Boston, MA 02130 - 5 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Eric Walbridge, Hillway Realty Group, (617) 299-9201. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. Large 5 bedroom, duplex apartment available for lease at 230 S. Huntington Avenue. Just steps away from the Emerald Necklace Parks and close to the Jamaica Pond. This unit features wood floors, updated kitchen and 2 full bathrooms. Transportation Bus: 41, Centre St @ Creighton St (0.25 mi) Bus: 39, S Huntington Ave @ Bynner St (0.09 mi) Bus: 60, High St @ Cumberland Ave (0.42 mi) Bus: 14, Heath St @ VA Hospital (0.22 mi) Tram: E, Heath Street (0.22 mi) Bus: 66, Huntington Ave @ S Huntington Ave (0.45 mi) Bus: Green Line D Shuttle, 678 Brookline Ave opp Pearl St (0.50 mi) If this is what you're looking for please contact: Eric Walbridge 617-299-9201 eric@hillwayrealty.com [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3590127 ]