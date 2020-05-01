All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

230 South Huntington Avenue

230 South Huntington Avenue · (617) 299-9201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

230 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130
Hyde Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
30 South Huntington Avenue Apt #2, Boston, MA 02130 - 5 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Eric Walbridge, Hillway Realty Group, (617) 299-9201. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. Large 5 bedroom, duplex apartment available for lease at 230 S. Huntington Avenue. Just steps away from the Emerald Necklace Parks and close to the Jamaica Pond. This unit features wood floors, updated kitchen and 2 full bathrooms. Transportation Bus: 41, Centre St @ Creighton St (0.25 mi) Bus: 39, S Huntington Ave @ Bynner St (0.09 mi) Bus: 60, High St @ Cumberland Ave (0.42 mi) Bus: 14, Heath St @ VA Hospital (0.22 mi) Tram: E, Heath Street (0.22 mi) Bus: 66, Huntington Ave @ S Huntington Ave (0.45 mi) Bus: Green Line D Shuttle, 678 Brookline Ave opp Pearl St (0.50 mi) If this is what you're looking for please contact: Eric Walbridge 617-299-9201 eric@hillwayrealty.com [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3590127 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 South Huntington Avenue have any available units?
230 South Huntington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 230 South Huntington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
230 South Huntington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 South Huntington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 230 South Huntington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 230 South Huntington Avenue offer parking?
No, 230 South Huntington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 230 South Huntington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 South Huntington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 South Huntington Avenue have a pool?
No, 230 South Huntington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 230 South Huntington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 230 South Huntington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 230 South Huntington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 South Huntington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 South Huntington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 South Huntington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
