23 Goldsmith St.

Move right in to this bright and sunny two-bedroom condo in JP's Pondside neighborhood! This lovingly maintained floor through home features an updated kitchen with custom oak cabinetry, granite countertops with plenty of prep space and hardwood floors throughout. Two bedrooms with great closet space, tiled shower with porcelain tub, in-unit laundry and ample basement storage. Best of all, this home has three private outdoor spaces - a balcony off the living room and a back deck that overlooks your own landscaped patio! The perfect place to spend a quiet evening with friends. Just across the Arborway you're only minutes to Jamaica Pond, The Emerald Necklace and the Arboretum or a quick stroll to the great shops and restaurants on Centre Street. The 39 bus stops at the end of the street for easy access to the city.



Terms: One year lease