All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 23 Goldsmith St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
23 Goldsmith St.
Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:12 PM

23 Goldsmith St.

23 Goldsmith Street · (603) 553-0444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Jamaica Central - South Sumner
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

23 Goldsmith Street, Boston, MA 02130
Jamaica Central - South Sumner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Move right in to this bright and sunny two-bedroom condo in JP's Pondside neighborhood! This lovingly maintained floor through home features an updated kitchen with custom oak cabinetry, granite countertops with plenty of prep space and hardwood floors throughout. Two bedrooms with great closet space, tiled shower with porcelain tub, in-unit laundry and ample basement storage. Best of all, this home has three private outdoor spaces - a balcony off the living room and a back deck that overlooks your own landscaped patio! The perfect place to spend a quiet evening with friends. Just across the Arborway you're only minutes to Jamaica Pond, The Emerald Necklace and the Arboretum or a quick stroll to the great shops and restaurants on Centre Street. The 39 bus stops at the end of the street for easy access to the city.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Goldsmith St. have any available units?
23 Goldsmith St. has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 Goldsmith St. have?
Some of 23 Goldsmith St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Goldsmith St. currently offering any rent specials?
23 Goldsmith St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Goldsmith St. pet-friendly?
No, 23 Goldsmith St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 23 Goldsmith St. offer parking?
No, 23 Goldsmith St. does not offer parking.
Does 23 Goldsmith St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Goldsmith St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Goldsmith St. have a pool?
No, 23 Goldsmith St. does not have a pool.
Does 23 Goldsmith St. have accessible units?
No, 23 Goldsmith St. does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Goldsmith St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Goldsmith St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 23 Goldsmith St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waverly Apartments
9 Bronsdon St
Boston, MA 02135
Hamilton Union
435 Cambridge Street
Boston, MA 02134
461 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE
461 Massachusetts Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Avalon North Station
1 Nashua St
Boston, MA 02114
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
The Harlo
1350 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02215
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St
Boston, MA 02125

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity