23 Cummings Rd.
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:19 AM

23 Cummings Rd.

23 Cummings Road · (617) 708-4547
Location

23 Cummings Road, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
JUNE OR SEPTEMBER - Spectacular renovated four-bedroom/two-bath apartment on Cummings Road in Brighton, just a five-minute walk to the B Line and the Whole Foods market, and a ten-minute walk to the C Line at Corey/Dean Road. Includes heat and hot water, renovated kitchen with dishwasher and disposal, hardwood floors, large porch, four large bedrooms with plenty of closet space in each, spacious living room, and two full tiled baths. Apartment is cable/Internet-ready and coin-operated laundry facilities are available on site. Perfect for undergraduates, grad students, or working professionals. Call East Coast Realty today for more information and a showing at 617-708-4547 or email at David@eastcoastrealty.com.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Cummings Rd. have any available units?
23 Cummings Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 Cummings Rd. have?
Some of 23 Cummings Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Cummings Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
23 Cummings Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Cummings Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 23 Cummings Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 23 Cummings Rd. offer parking?
No, 23 Cummings Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 23 Cummings Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Cummings Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Cummings Rd. have a pool?
No, 23 Cummings Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 23 Cummings Rd. have accessible units?
No, 23 Cummings Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Cummings Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Cummings Rd. has units with dishwashers.
