Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:23 PM

22 Wabon St.

22 Wabon Street · (617) 690-9894
Location

22 Wabon Street, Boston, MA 02121
Washington Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
My name is Gil Miranda and I am looking for 3 additional professional roommates. I am a real estate agent and real estate investor that also lives an active healthy lifestyle therefore I am looking for roommates who live a similar lifestyle but more importantly prefer a quiet and neat place to share. - The apartment is a bi-level 4 bed 2 bath modern apartment. Apartment is located on the 2nd and 3rd floor of Victorian house. Very spacious bedrooms. Consist of open layout kitchen with attached common area/living room/entertainment room. Hardwood floors throughout. Each floor has two bedrooms with one full bathroom to share. There are a total of two full bathrooms in the unit with each floor having it s own. There is also washer and dryer in apartment and unit is cooled via central a/c. The apartment is strategically located in prime location of the Dorchester and Roxbury line. Located close to everything. -MBTA Staions: Jackson Square Station: (1.3 miles) *20 minute walk, Roxbury Crossing: (1.8 miles),Dudley Station: (2.0 miles) -Neighborhoods: South End: (2.0 miles), Fenway Park: (3.4), Back Bay (3.6), Downtown Crossing (4.0), Seaport (4.3), North End (4.8), Harvard Square (6.4) -Hospitals: Boston City Hospital: (1.8 miles), Children's Hospital (2.6 miles), Brighman and Woman's Hospital: (2.7 miles) -Colleges: Roxbury Community College (2.0 miles), NorthEastern (2.0), BU Dental (2.1), Mass College of Pharmacy (2.3), Wentworth (2.8), New England Art Institute (3.2), Boston University (3.6) -Financials: Rent for each room is $950 and includes all utilities. This is a month to month lease per room. Simply abide by diplomatic community house rules and there will be no issues. 1st month, last month, and security deposit required for move in. (all equivalent to one month's rent) As well as credit check and 4 weeks of pay stubs. ***No under graduate students. Only Graduate students welcome. ***No couples. No pets. No Smoking. No partying. ***All interested parties must provide a brief description of your job title, income, schedule, etc.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Wabon St. have any available units?
22 Wabon St. has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 Wabon St. have?
Some of 22 Wabon St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Wabon St. currently offering any rent specials?
22 Wabon St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Wabon St. pet-friendly?
No, 22 Wabon St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 22 Wabon St. offer parking?
No, 22 Wabon St. does not offer parking.
Does 22 Wabon St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Wabon St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Wabon St. have a pool?
No, 22 Wabon St. does not have a pool.
Does 22 Wabon St. have accessible units?
No, 22 Wabon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Wabon St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Wabon St. does not have units with dishwashers.
