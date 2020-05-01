22 Wabon St.

Amenities

My name is Gil Miranda and I am looking for 3 additional professional roommates. I am a real estate agent and real estate investor that also lives an active healthy lifestyle therefore I am looking for roommates who live a similar lifestyle but more importantly prefer a quiet and neat place to share. - The apartment is a bi-level 4 bed 2 bath modern apartment. Apartment is located on the 2nd and 3rd floor of Victorian house. Very spacious bedrooms. Consist of open layout kitchen with attached common area/living room/entertainment room. Hardwood floors throughout. Each floor has two bedrooms with one full bathroom to share. There are a total of two full bathrooms in the unit with each floor having it s own. There is also washer and dryer in apartment and unit is cooled via central a/c. The apartment is strategically located in prime location of the Dorchester and Roxbury line. Located close to everything. -MBTA Staions: Jackson Square Station: (1.3 miles) *20 minute walk, Roxbury Crossing: (1.8 miles),Dudley Station: (2.0 miles) -Neighborhoods: South End: (2.0 miles), Fenway Park: (3.4), Back Bay (3.6), Downtown Crossing (4.0), Seaport (4.3), North End (4.8), Harvard Square (6.4) -Hospitals: Boston City Hospital: (1.8 miles), Children's Hospital (2.6 miles), Brighman and Woman's Hospital: (2.7 miles) -Colleges: Roxbury Community College (2.0 miles), NorthEastern (2.0), BU Dental (2.1), Mass College of Pharmacy (2.3), Wentworth (2.8), New England Art Institute (3.2), Boston University (3.6) -Financials: Rent for each room is $950 and includes all utilities. This is a month to month lease per room. Simply abide by diplomatic community house rules and there will be no issues. 1st month, last month, and security deposit required for move in. (all equivalent to one month's rent) As well as credit check and 4 weeks of pay stubs. ***No under graduate students. Only Graduate students welcome. ***No couples. No pets. No Smoking. No partying. ***All interested parties must provide a brief description of your job title, income, schedule, etc.



Terms: One year lease