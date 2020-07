Amenities

Available now for a yearly lease! Beautiful single family home locate a short walking distance to shopping, train station and beach. First floor features a large open layout of kitchen and dining area.There are also a TV room and a half bath. Second floor features 3 bedrooms walk in closet and a full bath, Nice deck on 1st and 2nd fl. Half finished basement, Driveway and 3 parking spaces . Minutes to I 93 and Mass Pike, Please call for a private showing!!