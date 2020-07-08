All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:13 AM

2 Faulkner Cir.

2 Faulkner Circle · (617) 690-9894
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2 Faulkner Circle, Boston, MA 02122
Fields Corner West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
***Location, Location, Location! ***Stunning furnished apartment located in highly sought after Fields Corner section of Dorchester. Main st "Dorchester Avenue" is located within steps. Enjoy various multicultural restaurants/bars along with plenty of general stores that provide everyday necessities. New mini Target store opens this summer. Even more, this unit is only a 1 minute walk to Fields Corner station. (Redline) From there it is a brief 20-25 minute commute to Downtown Boston. Both MBTA buses #15 and #17 are accessible at station as well. ***So what are you waiting for? Contact Gil Miranda now, to view this unit in person or via virtual tour. See you soon. Cheers! ***Quick Info: Monthly Rent: $4,800 (negotiable if tenant pays utilities) Rent Includes: (All utilities plus laundry) Pets: (negotiable) Apartment Level: 1 Square Footage: 1,400

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Faulkner Cir. have any available units?
2 Faulkner Cir. has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Faulkner Cir. have?
Some of 2 Faulkner Cir.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Faulkner Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
2 Faulkner Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Faulkner Cir. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Faulkner Cir. is pet friendly.
Does 2 Faulkner Cir. offer parking?
No, 2 Faulkner Cir. does not offer parking.
Does 2 Faulkner Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Faulkner Cir. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Faulkner Cir. have a pool?
No, 2 Faulkner Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 2 Faulkner Cir. have accessible units?
No, 2 Faulkner Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Faulkner Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Faulkner Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
