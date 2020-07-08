2 Faulkner Cir.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

***Location, Location, Location! ***Stunning furnished apartment located in highly sought after Fields Corner section of Dorchester. Main st "Dorchester Avenue" is located within steps. Enjoy various multicultural restaurants/bars along with plenty of general stores that provide everyday necessities. New mini Target store opens this summer. Even more, this unit is only a 1 minute walk to Fields Corner station. (Redline) From there it is a brief 20-25 minute commute to Downtown Boston. Both MBTA buses #15 and #17 are accessible at station as well. ***So what are you waiting for? Contact Gil Miranda now, to view this unit in person or via virtual tour. See you soon. Cheers! ***Quick Info: Monthly Rent: $4,800 (negotiable if tenant pays utilities) Rent Includes: (All utilities plus laundry) Pets: (negotiable) Apartment Level: 1 Square Footage: 1,400



Terms: One year lease