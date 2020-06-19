All apartments in Boston
2 Buckley

2 Buckley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2 Buckley Avenue, Boston, MA 02130
Hyde Square

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gut rehabbed in 2017. Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath unit on the second floor in a multi-family house located near Jackson Square train station in Jamaica Plain. Unit features high end amenities with living room and modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Coin-op laundry in the basement. On-street parking with a residential permit. Easy access to the orange line train station bus lines restaurants stores and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Buckley have any available units?
2 Buckley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Buckley have?
Some of 2 Buckley's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Buckley currently offering any rent specials?
2 Buckley isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Buckley pet-friendly?
No, 2 Buckley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 2 Buckley offer parking?
No, 2 Buckley does not offer parking.
Does 2 Buckley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Buckley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Buckley have a pool?
No, 2 Buckley does not have a pool.
Does 2 Buckley have accessible units?
No, 2 Buckley does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Buckley have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Buckley does not have units with dishwashers.
