Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:16 AM

19 Price Rd.

19 Price Road · (617) 708-4547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19 Price Road, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER - Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath apartment in Allston Village. This place was recently renovated and has a large kitchen with granite countertops and a breakfast bar. Back PORCH! Heat and hot water Located just down the street from the Green Line T and the 57 bus, this is a great location for students and commuters who need easy access to downtown. In addition, The 66 bus goes down Harvard ave into Cambridge on one end and through Brookline on the other. Allston Village is full of restaurants, shops, and bars and has easy access to everything that one could want Call or email David at : 617-708-4547 David@eastcoastrealty.com

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Price Rd. have any available units?
19 Price Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 Price Rd. have?
Some of 19 Price Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Price Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
19 Price Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Price Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 19 Price Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 19 Price Rd. offer parking?
No, 19 Price Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 19 Price Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Price Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Price Rd. have a pool?
No, 19 Price Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 19 Price Rd. have accessible units?
No, 19 Price Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Price Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Price Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
