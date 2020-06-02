Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

19 Playstead Road Apt #A, Boston, MA 02125 - 4 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. THIS GORGEOUS TOP FLOOR 4 BEDROOM HAS A BONUS LOFT/ OFFICE WITH INCREDIBLE SUN LITE VIEWS OF THE OCEAN This apartment is a very large four-bedroom, two-bathroom, single level apartment in a quite two family home. There is a private deck in the front of the building as well as a back yard dedicated to this unit. The rear has a tranquil tree canopy providing shade and privacy; perfect for hosting gatherings during the warm summer evenings. The entry hall is made up of a soaring historic vaulted ceiling outfitted with two massive chandeliers. The common area of the home has an expansive open floor plan connecting the kitchen, living and dining room. Three of the bedrooms are extremely large having massive closets with great storage and high ceilings. The fourth master bedroom has direct/ private access to one of the full bathrooms. This historic residence is located a short walk to the Savin Hill public train line stop and is a stone throw to the beach, ocean and yacht club. The home features a beautiful open floor plan connecting the kitchen, dining and living room. The kitchen is top notch, equipped with all new stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, garbage disposal, dishwasher, tile black splash and an island roomy enough to comfortably seat four. The apartment has a private washer and dryer, central AC, a brand-new high efficiency hot water heater/ boiler, highly efficient insulation, and hardwood floors throughout. The place features a beautiful private front deck and rear yard ideal for soaking up the summer sun and breathing in the ocean air. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3532032 ]