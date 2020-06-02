All apartments in Boston
19 Playstead Road

19 Playstead Road · (617) 360-1539
Location

19 Playstead Road, Boston, MA 02125
Columbia Point

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
19 Playstead Road Apt #A, Boston, MA 02125 - 4 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. THIS GORGEOUS TOP FLOOR 4 BEDROOM HAS A BONUS LOFT/ OFFICE WITH INCREDIBLE SUN LITE VIEWS OF THE OCEAN This apartment is a very large four-bedroom, two-bathroom, single level apartment in a quite two family home. There is a private deck in the front of the building as well as a back yard dedicated to this unit. The rear has a tranquil tree canopy providing shade and privacy; perfect for hosting gatherings during the warm summer evenings. The entry hall is made up of a soaring historic vaulted ceiling outfitted with two massive chandeliers. The common area of the home has an expansive open floor plan connecting the kitchen, living and dining room. Three of the bedrooms are extremely large having massive closets with great storage and high ceilings. The fourth master bedroom has direct/ private access to one of the full bathrooms. This historic residence is located a short walk to the Savin Hill public train line stop and is a stone throw to the beach, ocean and yacht club. The home features a beautiful open floor plan connecting the kitchen, dining and living room. The kitchen is top notch, equipped with all new stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, garbage disposal, dishwasher, tile black splash and an island roomy enough to comfortably seat four. The apartment has a private washer and dryer, central AC, a brand-new high efficiency hot water heater/ boiler, highly efficient insulation, and hardwood floors throughout. The place features a beautiful private front deck and rear yard ideal for soaking up the summer sun and breathing in the ocean air. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3532032 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Playstead Road have any available units?
19 Playstead Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 Playstead Road have?
Some of 19 Playstead Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Playstead Road currently offering any rent specials?
19 Playstead Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Playstead Road pet-friendly?
No, 19 Playstead Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 19 Playstead Road offer parking?
No, 19 Playstead Road does not offer parking.
Does 19 Playstead Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Playstead Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Playstead Road have a pool?
No, 19 Playstead Road does not have a pool.
Does 19 Playstead Road have accessible units?
No, 19 Playstead Road does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Playstead Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Playstead Road has units with dishwashers.
