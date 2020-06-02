All apartments in Boston
188 Bayswater
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:37 PM

188 Bayswater

188 Bayswater Street · (617) 861-3636
Location

188 Bayswater Street, Boston, MA 02128
Harbor View - Orient Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
OWNER IS PAYING ELECTRIC BILL! Extremely spacious 2 bedroom home located in East Boston's Orient Heights across the street from Boston Harbor. BOTH BEDROOMS ARE LARGE, with plenty of closet space. Living area is bathed in natural light and offers plenty of room for a dining table. Hardwood floors throughout. Large eat-in kitchen with gas cooking. Separate sun room, full dining room, and living room! Laundry facilities off-site- less than a 1/4 mile away. Close to public transportation, the airport, and all of the fantastic restaurants/shops East Boston has to offer! NO PETS ALLOWED. Available Sep. 1 !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 188 Bayswater have any available units?
188 Bayswater has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 188 Bayswater have?
Some of 188 Bayswater's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 188 Bayswater currently offering any rent specials?
188 Bayswater isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 188 Bayswater pet-friendly?
No, 188 Bayswater is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 188 Bayswater offer parking?
No, 188 Bayswater does not offer parking.
Does 188 Bayswater have units with washers and dryers?
No, 188 Bayswater does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 188 Bayswater have a pool?
No, 188 Bayswater does not have a pool.
Does 188 Bayswater have accessible units?
No, 188 Bayswater does not have accessible units.
Does 188 Bayswater have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 188 Bayswater has units with dishwashers.
