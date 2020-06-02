188 Bayswater

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

OWNER IS PAYING ELECTRIC BILL! Extremely spacious 2 bedroom home located in East Boston's Orient Heights across the street from Boston Harbor. BOTH BEDROOMS ARE LARGE, with plenty of closet space. Living area is bathed in natural light and offers plenty of room for a dining table. Hardwood floors throughout. Large eat-in kitchen with gas cooking. Separate sun room, full dining room, and living room! Laundry facilities off-site- less than a 1/4 mile away. Close to public transportation, the airport, and all of the fantastic restaurants/shops East Boston has to offer! NO PETS ALLOWED. Available Sep. 1 !