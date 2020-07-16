1809 Commonwealth Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors cats allowed

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

NO FEES! Just 1st & last, unit is for SEPTEMBER 1st Super 2BR with NO living room, this apt consists of 2 large bedrooms, kitchen, bathroom, but there is NO living room. Great views, faces South so there's tons of light. Nice redone hardwood floors, large kitchen and bathroom, spacious bedrooms that fit king size beds easily, lots of closets throughout the apartment. Rent includes heat & hot water, no broker's fee, no security deposit. A cat is allowed and welcomed :) Located in Brighton bordering Brookline, quick walk to the B line or a 5-8 minute walk to the C and D lines in Brookline. Quick T ride to Downtown, Arlington Station, Allston, Brighton Center, Oak Square, Beacon Street in Brookline, Longwood medical, Kenmore, Hynes, Copley, Back Bay, Park Street Suffolk, Boston University, Boston College BC BU and more. Thank you for viewing this ad, please text Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 (whatsapp is +17814759777) , I have a lot of NO FEE apts in the Allston, Brighton, Fenway and Brookline areas, please contact me for more listings, thank you :) This is a NO FEE listing.