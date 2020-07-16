All apartments in Boston
1809 Commonwealth Avenue
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:39 PM

1809 Commonwealth Avenue

1809 Commonwealth Avenue · (781) 243-5747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1809 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
NO FEES! Just 1st &amp; last, unit is for SEPTEMBER 1st Super 2BR with NO living room, this apt consists of 2 large bedrooms, kitchen, bathroom, but there is NO living room. Great views, faces South so there's tons of light. Nice redone hardwood floors, large kitchen and bathroom, spacious bedrooms that fit king size beds easily, lots of closets throughout the apartment. Rent includes heat &amp; hot water, no broker's fee, no security deposit. A cat is allowed and welcomed :) Located in Brighton bordering Brookline, quick walk to the B line or a 5-8 minute walk to the C and D lines in Brookline. Quick T ride to Downtown, Arlington Station, Allston, Brighton Center, Oak Square, Beacon Street in Brookline, Longwood medical, Kenmore, Hynes, Copley, Back Bay, Park Street Suffolk, Boston University, Boston College BC BU and more. Thank you for viewing this ad, please text Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 (whatsapp is +17814759777) , I have a lot of NO FEE apts in the Allston, Brighton, Fenway and Brookline areas, please contact me for more listings, thank you :) This is a NO FEE listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 Commonwealth Avenue have any available units?
1809 Commonwealth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 1809 Commonwealth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Commonwealth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Commonwealth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1809 Commonwealth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1809 Commonwealth Avenue offer parking?
No, 1809 Commonwealth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1809 Commonwealth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 Commonwealth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Commonwealth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1809 Commonwealth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1809 Commonwealth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1809 Commonwealth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Commonwealth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1809 Commonwealth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1809 Commonwealth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1809 Commonwealth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
