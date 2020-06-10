All apartments in Boston
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:16 PM

1723 Washington St.

1723 Washington Street · (617) 756-0830
Location

1723 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1409 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
Rarely available 3 bed/ 2 bath condo with private walk-out terrace available for July 1. Prime South End location, located in the landmark Minot Hall, this elevator building features the best of both worlds - a quiet retreat & just steps to the cities best award winning restaurants, local cafes & shops. Gracious entry foyer leads you to a large sun filled open concept living/dining room, perfect for entertaining. Adjacent chef's kitchen is well appointed with granite counters, stainless steel appliances & large storage pantry. Desirable 3 bedroom layout, all well proportioned with ample closet space. 2 full bathrooms with en-suite in master. In unit laundry, generous storage throughout, central AC & hardwood floors complete this South End gem! Garage parking available for an additional $300 per month. Heat & hot water included make this an incredible deal! Professionally managed building. Pet friendly.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1723 Washington St. have any available units?
1723 Washington St. has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1723 Washington St. have?
Some of 1723 Washington St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1723 Washington St. currently offering any rent specials?
1723 Washington St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 Washington St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1723 Washington St. is pet friendly.
Does 1723 Washington St. offer parking?
Yes, 1723 Washington St. does offer parking.
Does 1723 Washington St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1723 Washington St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 Washington St. have a pool?
No, 1723 Washington St. does not have a pool.
Does 1723 Washington St. have accessible units?
No, 1723 Washington St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 Washington St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1723 Washington St. has units with dishwashers.
