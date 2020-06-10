1723 Washington St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage

Rarely available 3 bed/ 2 bath condo with private walk-out terrace available for July 1. Prime South End location, located in the landmark Minot Hall, this elevator building features the best of both worlds - a quiet retreat & just steps to the cities best award winning restaurants, local cafes & shops. Gracious entry foyer leads you to a large sun filled open concept living/dining room, perfect for entertaining. Adjacent chef's kitchen is well appointed with granite counters, stainless steel appliances & large storage pantry. Desirable 3 bedroom layout, all well proportioned with ample closet space. 2 full bathrooms with en-suite in master. In unit laundry, generous storage throughout, central AC & hardwood floors complete this South End gem! Garage parking available for an additional $300 per month. Heat & hot water included make this an incredible deal! Professionally managed building. Pet friendly.



Terms: One year lease