Last updated May 30 2020 at 3:01 PM

1672 Washington St.

1672 Washington Street · (617) 756-0830
Location

1672 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1579 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Dramatic rarely available corner penthouse with direct elevator access & garage parking available for July 1. This extraordinary two level home features soaring ceilings & oversized windows filling the space with natural light & spectacular views of Back Bay. Elevator opens directly to the expansive living/dining room & sleek chef s kitchen with top of the line appliances with generous cabinet & counter space. Desirable layout with .5 bathroom & coat closet off the living room. As you head upstairs, you ll find a grand master bedroom with custom walk in closet & crisp bathroom complete with a luxurious shower, his & her sinks & heated floors. Well proportioned 2nd bedroom with ample closet space. Laundry room between bedrooms. To top it all off, welcome the warm summer days with a private designer roof deck with 360 degree views, approx. 850 sq ft. equipped with water, electricity & gas. Garage parking included. Pet friendly. Come see this gem today, before it s gone!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1672 Washington St. have any available units?
1672 Washington St. has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1672 Washington St. have?
Some of 1672 Washington St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1672 Washington St. currently offering any rent specials?
1672 Washington St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1672 Washington St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1672 Washington St. is pet friendly.
Does 1672 Washington St. offer parking?
Yes, 1672 Washington St. does offer parking.
Does 1672 Washington St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1672 Washington St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1672 Washington St. have a pool?
No, 1672 Washington St. does not have a pool.
Does 1672 Washington St. have accessible units?
No, 1672 Washington St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1672 Washington St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1672 Washington St. has units with dishwashers.
