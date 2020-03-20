1672 Washington St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Dramatic rarely available corner penthouse with direct elevator access & garage parking available for July 1. This extraordinary two level home features soaring ceilings & oversized windows filling the space with natural light & spectacular views of Back Bay. Elevator opens directly to the expansive living/dining room & sleek chef s kitchen with top of the line appliances with generous cabinet & counter space. Desirable layout with .5 bathroom & coat closet off the living room. As you head upstairs, you ll find a grand master bedroom with custom walk in closet & crisp bathroom complete with a luxurious shower, his & her sinks & heated floors. Well proportioned 2nd bedroom with ample closet space. Laundry room between bedrooms. To top it all off, welcome the warm summer days with a private designer roof deck with 360 degree views, approx. 850 sq ft. equipped with water, electricity & gas. Garage parking included. Pet friendly. Come see this gem today, before it s gone!



Terms: One year lease