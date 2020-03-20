Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1661 Washington Street Apt #Top floor, Boston, MA 02118 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by James Lynch, Berkshire Hathaway -Warren Residential, (617) 394-8376. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. Welcome home to the South End in this gorgeous apartment located on the top floor with ton of natural light overlooking the SOWA neighborhood. This home has central AC, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and bamboo floors. This home is available as early as February 1st. This owner is willing to consider cats. Schedule for a private showing today. Garage parking is available here [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3582898 ]