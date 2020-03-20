All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 16 2020

1661 Washington Street

1661 Washington Street · (617) 394-8376
Location

1661 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit Top floor · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1661 Washington Street Apt #Top floor, Boston, MA 02118 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by James Lynch, Berkshire Hathaway -Warren Residential, (617) 394-8376. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. Welcome home to the South End in this gorgeous apartment located on the top floor with ton of natural light overlooking the SOWA neighborhood. This home has central AC, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and bamboo floors. This home is available as early as February 1st. This owner is willing to consider cats. Schedule for a private showing today. Garage parking is available here [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3582898 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1661 Washington Street have any available units?
1661 Washington Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1661 Washington Street have?
Some of 1661 Washington Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1661 Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
1661 Washington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1661 Washington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1661 Washington Street is pet friendly.
Does 1661 Washington Street offer parking?
Yes, 1661 Washington Street does offer parking.
Does 1661 Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1661 Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1661 Washington Street have a pool?
No, 1661 Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 1661 Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 1661 Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1661 Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1661 Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
