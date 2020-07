Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

This Spacious 3 bed on Comm Ave. has beautiful hardwood floors throughout, plus a large and sunny living room, 1 bath and a large kitchen with a dishwasher make this a fantastic home. Heat, hot water and one off-street parking space are included in the price of the rent.



For showings & further questions contact Samantha at Metro Realty Corp today!