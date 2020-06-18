All apartments in Boston
14 Lorraine Ter.

14 Lorraine Terrace · (781) 632-8902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14 Lorraine Terrace, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
*NO FEE* Amazing top floor unit, exposed brick, open layout * Sept 1 Rent directly through management and pay NO BROKER FEES!! Please call, text or email to schedule a showing. Email preferred IF YOU ARE REPLYING THROUGH CL, PLEASE INCLUDE YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS IN REPLY Eric Sorenson Leasing Agent Micozzi Management 159 Cambridge St Allston MA 02134 Micozzi Management owns and professionally manages all of our buildings. If this isnt exactly what you are looking for, follow the link below to check out our other apartment options. All our listings are here https://site.yougotlistings.com/100156 As an equal opportunity housing provider, Micozzi Management provides housing opportunities regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, physical or mental disability, familial status or any other classification protected by applicable federal, state or local law. Lorraine Terrace is a a large apartment complex at approximately 153 Kelton St in Allston. The location is fabulous, just steps to the T. Lots of shops and restaurants within walking distance. This is a professionally managed, no undergraduate student building. Tenants here pay a responsible gas bill for heat and hot water.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Lorraine Ter. have any available units?
14 Lorraine Ter. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 Lorraine Ter. have?
Some of 14 Lorraine Ter.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Lorraine Ter. currently offering any rent specials?
14 Lorraine Ter. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Lorraine Ter. pet-friendly?
No, 14 Lorraine Ter. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 14 Lorraine Ter. offer parking?
No, 14 Lorraine Ter. does not offer parking.
Does 14 Lorraine Ter. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Lorraine Ter. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Lorraine Ter. have a pool?
No, 14 Lorraine Ter. does not have a pool.
Does 14 Lorraine Ter. have accessible units?
Yes, 14 Lorraine Ter. has accessible units.
Does 14 Lorraine Ter. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Lorraine Ter. has units with dishwashers.
