14 Lorraine Ter.

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher some paid utils

*NO FEE* Amazing top floor unit, exposed brick, open layout * Sept 1 Rent directly through management and pay NO BROKER FEES!! Please call, text or email to schedule a showing. Email preferred IF YOU ARE REPLYING THROUGH CL, PLEASE INCLUDE YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS IN REPLY Eric Sorenson Leasing Agent Micozzi Management 159 Cambridge St Allston MA 02134 Micozzi Management owns and professionally manages all of our buildings. If this isnt exactly what you are looking for, follow the link below to check out our other apartment options. All our listings are here https://site.yougotlistings.com/100156 As an equal opportunity housing provider, Micozzi Management provides housing opportunities regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, physical or mental disability, familial status or any other classification protected by applicable federal, state or local law. Lorraine Terrace is a a large apartment complex at approximately 153 Kelton St in Allston. The location is fabulous, just steps to the T. Lots of shops and restaurants within walking distance. This is a professionally managed, no undergraduate student building. Tenants here pay a responsible gas bill for heat and hot water.



Terms: One year lease