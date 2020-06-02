All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

14 Huntoon St

14 Huntoon Street · (857) 258-0938
Location

14 Huntoon Street, Boston, MA 02124
Lower East Mills - Cedar Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1175 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
Available now! Spacious 5 room, 2 bedroom apartment in quiet, owner occupied triple decker .This unit is conveniently located on a tree lined street in the popular Cedar Grove neighborhood. Appreciate the character of the classic details such as gleaming hardwood flooring , high ceilings and a triple bow window in the sunny living room. There is charming original woodwork throughout the unit and a comfortable eat-in kitchen with a gas stove and a handy storage pantry. Enjoy the day from either of your two large, private porches. Great location for a commuter, close to the Cedar Grove T stop and the expressway. No smoking or vaping, no pets. Showings by appointment only. Covid-19 precautions in effect at all showings. Good credit of 700+, strong income and excellent references.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Huntoon St have any available units?
14 Huntoon St has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 Huntoon St have?
Some of 14 Huntoon St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Huntoon St currently offering any rent specials?
14 Huntoon St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Huntoon St pet-friendly?
No, 14 Huntoon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 14 Huntoon St offer parking?
No, 14 Huntoon St does not offer parking.
Does 14 Huntoon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Huntoon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Huntoon St have a pool?
No, 14 Huntoon St does not have a pool.
Does 14 Huntoon St have accessible units?
No, 14 Huntoon St does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Huntoon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Huntoon St has units with dishwashers.
