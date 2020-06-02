14 Huntoon St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Available now! Spacious 5 room, 2 bedroom apartment in quiet, owner occupied triple decker .This unit is conveniently located on a tree lined street in the popular Cedar Grove neighborhood. Appreciate the character of the classic details such as gleaming hardwood flooring , high ceilings and a triple bow window in the sunny living room. There is charming original woodwork throughout the unit and a comfortable eat-in kitchen with a gas stove and a handy storage pantry. Enjoy the day from either of your two large, private porches. Great location for a commuter, close to the Cedar Grove T stop and the expressway. No smoking or vaping, no pets. Showings by appointment only. Covid-19 precautions in effect at all showings. Good credit of 700+, strong income and excellent references.