1325 Boylston St.
1325 Boylston St.

1325 Boylston Street · (617) 829-4542
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1325 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,703

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
24hr maintenance
Monthly rent price takes into account 2 months free rent on 12 month lease. Each apartment is a special destination offering you a home with the classic simplicity and clean chic of a contemporary European design aesthetic. Understated and serene, our floor-plan boasts layouts that are all about light - each a masterfully designed invitation to bring your own lifestyle to the space. This is a very special place an elegant home located in the epicenter of Boston's most exciting neighborhood, adjacent to one of the globe's most celebrated urban parks and next door to America's most beloved ballpark. Add signature design, LEED Gold efficiency, a smoke-free campus and luxurious amenities, and you have a residential choice like none other in Boston.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 Boylston St. have any available units?
1325 Boylston St. has a unit available for $3,703 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1325 Boylston St. have?
Some of 1325 Boylston St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 Boylston St. currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Boylston St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 Boylston St. pet-friendly?
No, 1325 Boylston St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1325 Boylston St. offer parking?
No, 1325 Boylston St. does not offer parking.
Does 1325 Boylston St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1325 Boylston St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 Boylston St. have a pool?
No, 1325 Boylston St. does not have a pool.
Does 1325 Boylston St. have accessible units?
No, 1325 Boylston St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 Boylston St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1325 Boylston St. does not have units with dishwashers.
