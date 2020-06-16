1325 Boylston St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities concierge elevator gym 24hr maintenance

Monthly rent price takes into account 2 months free rent on 12 month lease. Each apartment is a special destination offering you a home with the classic simplicity and clean chic of a contemporary European design aesthetic. Understated and serene, our floor-plan boasts layouts that are all about light - each a masterfully designed invitation to bring your own lifestyle to the space. This is a very special place an elegant home located in the epicenter of Boston's most exciting neighborhood, adjacent to one of the globe's most celebrated urban parks and next door to America's most beloved ballpark. Add signature design, LEED Gold efficiency, a smoke-free campus and luxurious amenities, and you have a residential choice like none other in Boston.



Terms: One year lease