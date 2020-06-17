132 Sutherland Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors cats allowed parking

September 1st move in date - there is NO FEE! No security deposit either, just 1st and last to move in, no application fee either Great 2 bedroom with no living room but has a small foyer hall area that can be used as a small hall living room, shiny hardwood floors, sunny, tons of closet space. There are 2 huge bedrooms, big kitchen, bathroom but there is NO living room. There is a foyer hall that can be used as a small living room. The kitchen has a lot of cabinets and counter space, big bathroom with linen closet. Nice porch off the kitchen! Great well maintained building. Heat & hot water are included with the rent. Cat okay. Or you can park for free on the street with a permit. Parking is $150-$200/month per parking spot in the area. Just 1 block from the B line T. Quick T ride to Allston, Newton, Boston College BC, Boston University BU, Chestnut hill, Boston University, Harvard Avenue, Located in Brighton bordering Allston, 10 minute walk to the C line in Brookline's prestigious Washington Square. Packard's corner, Hynes convention, Kenmore, Copley, Back Bay, Downtown, Financial District and Government center. Thank you for viewing this ad, please text or whatsapp (+17814759777) Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , I have a lot of NO FEE apts in the Allston, Brighton, Fenway and Brookline areas, please contact me for more listings, thank you :) This is a NO FEE listing.