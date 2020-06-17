All apartments in Boston
132 Sutherland Rd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:20 AM

132 Sutherland Rd

132 Sutherland Road · (781) 243-5747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

132 Sutherland Road, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
September 1st move in date - there is NO FEE! No security deposit either, just 1st and last to move in, no application fee either Great 2 bedroom with no living room but has a small foyer hall area that can be used as a small hall living room, shiny hardwood floors, sunny, tons of closet space. There are 2 huge bedrooms, big kitchen, bathroom but there is NO living room. There is a foyer hall that can be used as a small living room. The kitchen has a lot of cabinets and counter space, big bathroom with linen closet. Nice porch off the kitchen! Great well maintained building. Heat &amp; hot water are included with the rent. Cat okay. Or you can park for free on the street with a permit. Parking is $150-$200/month per parking spot in the area. Just 1 block from the B line T. Quick T ride to Allston, Newton, Boston College BC, Boston University BU, Chestnut hill, Boston University, Harvard Avenue, Located in Brighton bordering Allston, 10 minute walk to the C line in Brookline's prestigious Washington Square. Packard's corner, Hynes convention, Kenmore, Copley, Back Bay, Downtown, Financial District and Government center. Thank you for viewing this ad, please text or whatsapp (+17814759777) Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , I have a lot of NO FEE apts in the Allston, Brighton, Fenway and Brookline areas, please contact me for more listings, thank you :) This is a NO FEE listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Sutherland Rd have any available units?
132 Sutherland Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 132 Sutherland Rd have?
Some of 132 Sutherland Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Sutherland Rd currently offering any rent specials?
132 Sutherland Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Sutherland Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 132 Sutherland Rd is pet friendly.
Does 132 Sutherland Rd offer parking?
Yes, 132 Sutherland Rd does offer parking.
Does 132 Sutherland Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Sutherland Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Sutherland Rd have a pool?
No, 132 Sutherland Rd does not have a pool.
Does 132 Sutherland Rd have accessible units?
No, 132 Sutherland Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Sutherland Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 Sutherland Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
