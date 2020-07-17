13 Shetland St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool table bbq/grill

Ask how you can benefit from current specials, including 6 WEEKS RENT-FREE, FREE PARKING, & STORAGE. Welcome to The Cara, where you will find unparalleled modern finishes and amenities in a just-built (completion 2020) setting with details to WOW you at every turn. Looking for a home with an open concept living area, in-unit LAUNDRY, ample closet space, extra-large windows, central air/gas heat? Do you like the idea of a common ROOF DECK with gas grills, fireplace, and TONS OF SPACE to lounge about and take in the views? What about a GYM, COMMON CLUB ROOM, a state of the art package room, billiard room, and separate space to WORK FROM HOME? You've found it! Minutes from Longwood Medical Area, South Bay shopping area, public transportation, highway access, Logan Airport, and many other conveniences. Pet-friendly, at Landlord's discretion. COVID compliant showings.



Terms: One year lease