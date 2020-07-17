All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 13 Shetland St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
13 Shetland St.
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

13 Shetland St.

13 Shetland Street · (617) 778-4868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13 Shetland Street, Boston, MA 02119
Dudley - Brunswick King

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
Ask how you can benefit from current specials, including 6 WEEKS RENT-FREE, FREE PARKING, & STORAGE. Welcome to The Cara, where you will find unparalleled modern finishes and amenities in a just-built (completion 2020) setting with details to WOW you at every turn. Looking for a home with an open concept living area, in-unit LAUNDRY, ample closet space, extra-large windows, central air/gas heat? Do you like the idea of a common ROOF DECK with gas grills, fireplace, and TONS OF SPACE to lounge about and take in the views? What about a GYM, COMMON CLUB ROOM, a state of the art package room, billiard room, and separate space to WORK FROM HOME? You've found it! Minutes from Longwood Medical Area, South Bay shopping area, public transportation, highway access, Logan Airport, and many other conveniences. Pet-friendly, at Landlord's discretion. COVID compliant showings.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Shetland St. have any available units?
13 Shetland St. has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13 Shetland St. have?
Some of 13 Shetland St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Shetland St. currently offering any rent specials?
13 Shetland St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Shetland St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13 Shetland St. is pet friendly.
Does 13 Shetland St. offer parking?
Yes, 13 Shetland St. offers parking.
Does 13 Shetland St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 Shetland St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Shetland St. have a pool?
No, 13 Shetland St. does not have a pool.
Does 13 Shetland St. have accessible units?
No, 13 Shetland St. does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Shetland St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Shetland St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 13 Shetland St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waverly Apartments
9 Bronsdon St
Boston, MA 02135
MBH Apartments
1126 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02215
Harbor Point on the Bay
24 Oyster Bay Rd
Boston, MA 02125
SoMa Apartments
15 Bismarck St
Boston, MA 02126
62 on the Park
62 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02116
The Smith
89 E Dedham St
Boston, MA 02118
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St
Boston, MA 02111
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity