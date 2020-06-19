1258 Commonwealth Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking internet access

Located on Commonwealth Ave. in Allston, near Cambridge St. and Brighton Ave., just minutes away to the Green Line & the 66/57 Bus Line. This amazing 2 bed and 1 bath gem features hardwood flooring throughout, high ceiling, disposal, lots of sunlight and walk-in closet. Fully applianced kitchen including dishwasher with granite countertop and solid wooden cabinetry. Modern bath with tub and vanity mirror cabinet. Internet available. Heat and hot water included. No pets allowed. Laundry facility available in the building. Off-street parking available. ***CONTACT ME NOW FOR MORE INFO***



Terms: One year lease