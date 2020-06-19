All apartments in Boston
1258 Commonwealth Ave.

1258 Commonwealth Avenue · (774) 223-9613
Location

1258 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Located on Commonwealth Ave. in Allston, near Cambridge St. and Brighton Ave., just minutes away to the Green Line & the 66/57 Bus Line. This amazing 2 bed and 1 bath gem features hardwood flooring throughout, high ceiling, disposal, lots of sunlight and walk-in closet. Fully applianced kitchen including dishwasher with granite countertop and solid wooden cabinetry. Modern bath with tub and vanity mirror cabinet. Internet available. Heat and hot water included. No pets allowed. Laundry facility available in the building. Off-street parking available. ***CONTACT ME NOW FOR MORE INFO***

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1258 Commonwealth Ave. have any available units?
1258 Commonwealth Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1258 Commonwealth Ave. have?
Some of 1258 Commonwealth Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1258 Commonwealth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1258 Commonwealth Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1258 Commonwealth Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1258 Commonwealth Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1258 Commonwealth Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1258 Commonwealth Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1258 Commonwealth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1258 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1258 Commonwealth Ave. have a pool?
No, 1258 Commonwealth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1258 Commonwealth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1258 Commonwealth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1258 Commonwealth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1258 Commonwealth Ave. has units with dishwashers.
