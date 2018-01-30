All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:16 AM

1234 Commonwealth Ave.

1234 Commonwealth Avenue · (617) 708-4547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1234 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
elevator
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
MAY JUNE JULY - Fantastic modern one bedroom located on the first floor (with elevator) of a professionally-managed building on Commonwealth Avenue in Allston, just steps to the B Line at Harvard Avenue, the 66 bus, and the shops and restaurants of Allston Village. Rent includes wall-to-wall carpet, hot water, updated tiled kitchen , spacious and sunny living room, full tiled bathroom,one bedrooms, and plenty of closet/storage space. Apartment is cable/Internet-ready and coin-operated laundry facilities are available on site. Ideal for working professionals, graduate students, or a couple.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 Commonwealth Ave. have any available units?
1234 Commonwealth Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1234 Commonwealth Ave. have?
Some of 1234 Commonwealth Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 Commonwealth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1234 Commonwealth Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 Commonwealth Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1234 Commonwealth Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1234 Commonwealth Ave. offer parking?
No, 1234 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1234 Commonwealth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1234 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 Commonwealth Ave. have a pool?
No, 1234 Commonwealth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1234 Commonwealth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1234 Commonwealth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 Commonwealth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1234 Commonwealth Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
