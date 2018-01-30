1234 Commonwealth Ave.

Amenities

MAY JUNE JULY - Fantastic modern one bedroom located on the first floor (with elevator) of a professionally-managed building on Commonwealth Avenue in Allston, just steps to the B Line at Harvard Avenue, the 66 bus, and the shops and restaurants of Allston Village. Rent includes wall-to-wall carpet, hot water, updated tiled kitchen , spacious and sunny living room, full tiled bathroom,one bedrooms, and plenty of closet/storage space. Apartment is cable/Internet-ready and coin-operated laundry facilities are available on site. Ideal for working professionals, graduate students, or a couple.



Terms: One year lease