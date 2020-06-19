12 Woodlawn St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Large renovated 2nd floor condo with 2 bathrooms and back deck. Spacious 4 bedroom condo with updated bathrooms and great updated eat-in kitchen with new floors, pantry, cabinets, stainless appliances and granite counters. Original hardwood floors restored. This fantastic unit features laundry in unit, granite and stainless kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors, big bedrooms, large closets and an amazing porch. One block away from Forest Hills T stop, shops & restaurants. Video walk-through on YouTube. Just search by address.