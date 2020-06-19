All apartments in Boston
12 Woodlawn St.
12 Woodlawn St.

12 Woodlawn Street · (617) 731-3311
Location

12 Woodlawn Street, Boston, MA 02130
Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Large renovated 2nd floor condo with 2 bathrooms and back deck. Spacious 4 bedroom condo with updated bathrooms and great updated eat-in kitchen with new floors, pantry, cabinets, stainless appliances and granite counters. Original hardwood floors restored. This fantastic unit features laundry in unit, granite and stainless kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors, big bedrooms, large closets and an amazing porch. One block away from Forest Hills T stop, shops & restaurants. Video walk-through on YouTube. Just search by address.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Woodlawn St. have any available units?
12 Woodlawn St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 Woodlawn St. have?
Some of 12 Woodlawn St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Woodlawn St. currently offering any rent specials?
12 Woodlawn St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Woodlawn St. pet-friendly?
No, 12 Woodlawn St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 12 Woodlawn St. offer parking?
No, 12 Woodlawn St. does not offer parking.
Does 12 Woodlawn St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Woodlawn St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Woodlawn St. have a pool?
No, 12 Woodlawn St. does not have a pool.
Does 12 Woodlawn St. have accessible units?
No, 12 Woodlawn St. does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Woodlawn St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Woodlawn St. does not have units with dishwashers.
