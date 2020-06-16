Amenities

INCLUDES HEAT, HOT WATER & ELECTRIC! Townhouse style apartment conveniently DOT location. 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, galley style kitchen, tiled baths. Third bedroom has closet in the hall, and a ladder to a loft space. 3 tandem parking spaces, Please see the web for directions AND open house. The only time it will be shown is open house or a group showing. Landlord Requests -No Pets and No Smoking of any kind. 12 Fenton Street, DOT. Are you a renter and want to see this and meet the criteria? Call today and it’s yours!