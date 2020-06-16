All apartments in Boston
12 Fenton Street
12 Fenton Street

12 Fenton Street · (781) 608-5007
Location

12 Fenton Street, Boston, MA 02122
Fields Corner East

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
INCLUDES HEAT, HOT WATER & ELECTRIC! Townhouse style apartment conveniently DOT location. 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, galley style kitchen, tiled baths. Third bedroom has closet in the hall, and a ladder to a loft space. 3 tandem parking spaces, Please see the web for directions AND open house. The only time it will be shown is open house or a group showing. Landlord Requests -No Pets and No Smoking of any kind. 12 Fenton Street, DOT. Are you a renter and want to see this and meet the criteria? Call today and it’s yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Fenton Street have any available units?
12 Fenton Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 Fenton Street have?
Some of 12 Fenton Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Fenton Street currently offering any rent specials?
12 Fenton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Fenton Street pet-friendly?
No, 12 Fenton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 12 Fenton Street offer parking?
Yes, 12 Fenton Street does offer parking.
Does 12 Fenton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Fenton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Fenton Street have a pool?
No, 12 Fenton Street does not have a pool.
Does 12 Fenton Street have accessible units?
No, 12 Fenton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Fenton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Fenton Street has units with dishwashers.
