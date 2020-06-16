All apartments in Boston
11 Spalding Street #2
11 Spalding Street #2

11 Spalding Street · (617) 522-9400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11 Spalding Street, Boston, MA 02130
Jamaica Central - South Sumner

Price and availability

Amenities

Available July 1st!

Property Features:
Private Deck
Laundry in building
Large Rooms
Shared Yard

Description:
Located on the 2nd floor of a three family style house, this unit boasts 2 large bedrooms plus an office. The kitchen is towards the back of the house and has two large pantries for storage. Unit has a private back deck overlooking the yard. Coin operated laundry and storage are located in the basement.

First month's rent ($2,200), Security deposit ($2,200), Realtor fee ($2,200) and $25 application fee per person. Good credit and lease through 7/31/21 required. Tenant pays utilities (gas, electric, cable/internet),
No smoking permitted. Cat okay, NO dogs!
Location:
South Street is off of Centre Street, the main drag through the center of Jamaica Plain. Restaurants, pubs, shops, banks and all area conveniences are at your feet. You are within a very short walking distance (1-2 mins) to the Forest Hills T on the Orange Line. The 39 Bus stops right out front making a commute downtown to Longwood Medical or Back Bay a breeze. The Harvest Coop Market is only 3/4 mile away for groceries. A short walk or bike ride to Jamaica Pond or the Arnold Arboretum!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Spalding Street #2 have any available units?
11 Spalding Street #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Spalding Street #2 have?
Some of 11 Spalding Street #2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Spalding Street #2 currently offering any rent specials?
11 Spalding Street #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Spalding Street #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Spalding Street #2 is pet friendly.
Does 11 Spalding Street #2 offer parking?
No, 11 Spalding Street #2 does not offer parking.
Does 11 Spalding Street #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Spalding Street #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Spalding Street #2 have a pool?
No, 11 Spalding Street #2 does not have a pool.
Does 11 Spalding Street #2 have accessible units?
No, 11 Spalding Street #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Spalding Street #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Spalding Street #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
