11 Spalding Street #2

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

Available July 1st!



Property Features:

Private Deck

Laundry in building

Large Rooms

Shared Yard



Description:

Located on the 2nd floor of a three family style house, this unit boasts 2 large bedrooms plus an office. The kitchen is towards the back of the house and has two large pantries for storage. Unit has a private back deck overlooking the yard. Coin operated laundry and storage are located in the basement.



First month's rent ($2,200), Security deposit ($2,200), Realtor fee ($2,200) and $25 application fee per person. Good credit and lease through 7/31/21 required. Tenant pays utilities (gas, electric, cable/internet),

No smoking permitted. Cat okay, NO dogs!

Location:

South Street is off of Centre Street, the main drag through the center of Jamaica Plain. Restaurants, pubs, shops, banks and all area conveniences are at your feet. You are within a very short walking distance (1-2 mins) to the Forest Hills T on the Orange Line. The 39 Bus stops right out front making a commute downtown to Longwood Medical or Back Bay a breeze. The Harvest Coop Market is only 3/4 mile away for groceries. A short walk or bike ride to Jamaica Pond or the Arnold Arboretum!