Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 PM

11 Glenway St.

11 Glenway Street · (617) 778-4868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11 Glenway Street, Boston, MA 02121
Franklin Field North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom with 2 Full Bathrooms on Two Levels of Living in Well-Maintained Two-Family Residence Just Steps from Franklin Park/Zoo, and Golf Course Offering Maple Cabinets in Fully-Applianced Granite/Stainless Chef's Kitchen. This Second Floor Suite is Freshly-Painted and Features High-Ceilings, Central Air, Ensuite Laundy-Hook-Ups, Natural Hardwood Floors Throughout, and Recessed Lighting. Additional Amenities Include Basement Storage, and 1 Car Off-Street Parking. Good Credit and References Required. Pets Negotiable.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Glenway St. have any available units?
11 Glenway St. has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Glenway St. have?
Some of 11 Glenway St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Glenway St. currently offering any rent specials?
11 Glenway St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Glenway St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Glenway St. is pet friendly.
Does 11 Glenway St. offer parking?
Yes, 11 Glenway St. does offer parking.
Does 11 Glenway St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Glenway St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Glenway St. have a pool?
No, 11 Glenway St. does not have a pool.
Does 11 Glenway St. have accessible units?
No, 11 Glenway St. does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Glenway St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Glenway St. has units with dishwashers.
