11 Glenway St.

Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom with 2 Full Bathrooms on Two Levels of Living in Well-Maintained Two-Family Residence Just Steps from Franklin Park/Zoo, and Golf Course Offering Maple Cabinets in Fully-Applianced Granite/Stainless Chef's Kitchen. This Second Floor Suite is Freshly-Painted and Features High-Ceilings, Central Air, Ensuite Laundy-Hook-Ups, Natural Hardwood Floors Throughout, and Recessed Lighting. Additional Amenities Include Basement Storage, and 1 Car Off-Street Parking. Good Credit and References Required. Pets Negotiable.



Terms: One year lease