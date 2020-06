Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Great commuter location! 2BR w/ an additional bonus room that could be used as a bedroom or office space. Rent price includes electricity, heat, hot water, plus cable + internet AND off street parking! Best deal in town! Washer/Dryer access in the building. Sky light in the master bedroom. Near bus routes 50 and 32 with direct access to Forest Hills Station connecting to Downtown Boston. Walking distance to commuter rail at Hyde Park Station serving the Providence/Stoughton Line and Franklin Line with access to South Station. Tenant may opt to rent the unit fully furnished for an additional charge per month. Pictures available upon request. Send a message to oscar@penarealtycorp.com .. Vacant and easy to show!



Terms: One year lease