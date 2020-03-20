109 Brainerd Rd..

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW APRIL MAY or JUNE - top floor - hardwood floors - great view of the city - sunny with no upstairs neighbors - Allston Green District - newer eat in kitchen - heat and hot water included - cats OK - laundry is downstairs in the building Right on the green line B train Harvard T stop. Steps to Packards corner and the super 88 Market. 3 stops to BU Boston University and bus access to 57, 66, and 64 into Central Square to pick up the red line train. Please give me a call at the number in the photos or email me with the REPLY BUTTON David@eastcoastrealty.com above the ad. 617-708-4547



Terms: One year lease