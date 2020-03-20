All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:54 PM

109 Brainerd Rd.

109 Brainerd Road · (617) 708-4547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

109 Brainerd Road, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW APRIL MAY or JUNE - top floor - hardwood floors - great view of the city - sunny with no upstairs neighbors - Allston Green District - newer eat in kitchen - heat and hot water included - cats OK - laundry is downstairs in the building Right on the green line B train Harvard T stop. Steps to Packards corner and the super 88 Market. 3 stops to BU Boston University and bus access to 57, 66, and 64 into Central Square to pick up the red line train. Please give me a call at the number in the photos or email me with the REPLY BUTTON David@eastcoastrealty.com above the ad. 617-708-4547

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 109 Brainerd Rd. have any available units?
109 Brainerd Rd. has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 109 Brainerd Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
109 Brainerd Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Brainerd Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Brainerd Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 109 Brainerd Rd. offer parking?
No, 109 Brainerd Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 109 Brainerd Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Brainerd Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Brainerd Rd. have a pool?
No, 109 Brainerd Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 109 Brainerd Rd. have accessible units?
No, 109 Brainerd Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Brainerd Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Brainerd Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Brainerd Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Brainerd Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

