Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

1083 Commonwealth Ave.

1083 Commonwealth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1083 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02215
Allston

Amenities

elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
AVAILABLE FOR SEPTEMBER FOR 1950 - 1 bedroom unit right at Commonwealth Avenue and Naples in the Packard's Corner neighborhood in the Allston neighborhood of Boston. Star Market and Super 88 supermarket right across the street. THIS PLACE IS HUGE!!! Giant living room, enormous master bedroom with bay windows to fit a king size bed set. Excellent view from the upper floor of a multi-floor building. Theres an elevator for easy move in and keep the walk ups to a minimum! NO BETTER LOCATION for BU WEST or CENTRAL CAMPUS. Heat and hot water are included in the rent and WHAT A VIEW! Perfect for professionals and students looking to commute downtown without the long train and bus rides. This apartment is right at the Packard's Corner area in Allston next to everything. Supermarket up the street and a quick t trip to the Kenmore/Fenway areas of Boston. To View This Apartment Or For Any Questions Call Dave: 617-708-4547 Or Write At David@eastcoastrealty.com c. 617-708-4547

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1083 Commonwealth Ave. have any available units?
1083 Commonwealth Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 1083 Commonwealth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1083 Commonwealth Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1083 Commonwealth Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1083 Commonwealth Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1083 Commonwealth Ave. offer parking?
No, 1083 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1083 Commonwealth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1083 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1083 Commonwealth Ave. have a pool?
No, 1083 Commonwealth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1083 Commonwealth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1083 Commonwealth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1083 Commonwealth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1083 Commonwealth Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1083 Commonwealth Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1083 Commonwealth Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
