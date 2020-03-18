1083 Commonwealth Ave.

Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR SEPTEMBER FOR 1950 - 1 bedroom unit right at Commonwealth Avenue and Naples in the Packard's Corner neighborhood in the Allston neighborhood of Boston. Star Market and Super 88 supermarket right across the street. THIS PLACE IS HUGE!!! Giant living room, enormous master bedroom with bay windows to fit a king size bed set. Excellent view from the upper floor of a multi-floor building. Theres an elevator for easy move in and keep the walk ups to a minimum! NO BETTER LOCATION for BU WEST or CENTRAL CAMPUS. Heat and hot water are included in the rent and WHAT A VIEW! Perfect for professionals and students looking to commute downtown without the long train and bus rides. This apartment is right at the Packard's Corner area in Allston next to everything. Supermarket up the street and a quick t trip to the Kenmore/Fenway areas of Boston. To View This Apartment Or For Any Questions Call Dave: 617-708-4547 Or Write At David@eastcoastrealty.com c. 617-708-4547



Terms: One year lease