Boston, MA
100 Monmouth St 315
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

100 Monmouth St 315

100 Monmouth Street · No Longer Available
Location

100 Monmouth Street, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
doorman
parking
pool
garage
dogs allowed
Unit 315 Available 08/01/20 1200 Sqft 2 bed/2bath - Property Id: 306533

Large 2 bed/2 bath located in St. Mary's neighborhood, right between Coolidge Corner and Fenway. Very convenient to walking items such as Whole Food, restaurants, Trader Joes and the train! This is a highly managed building:

24 HR doorman
Pool
Package reception
Garage Parking options
Insane closet space in and private balcony with each apartment

* Running some specials here, they are renting up so its worth jumping on....we are limited in availabilities this year as folks really love this building and not much turnover!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306533
Property Id 306533

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5879231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Monmouth St 315 have any available units?
100 Monmouth St 315 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Monmouth St 315 have?
Some of 100 Monmouth St 315's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Monmouth St 315 currently offering any rent specials?
100 Monmouth St 315 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Monmouth St 315 pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Monmouth St 315 is pet friendly.
Does 100 Monmouth St 315 offer parking?
Yes, 100 Monmouth St 315 offers parking.
Does 100 Monmouth St 315 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Monmouth St 315 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Monmouth St 315 have a pool?
Yes, 100 Monmouth St 315 has a pool.
Does 100 Monmouth St 315 have accessible units?
No, 100 Monmouth St 315 does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Monmouth St 315 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Monmouth St 315 has units with dishwashers.
