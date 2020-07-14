100 Monmouth St 315

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly doorman parking pool garage dogs allowed

Unit 315 Available 08/01/20 1200 Sqft 2 bed/2bath - Property Id: 306533



Large 2 bed/2 bath located in St. Mary's neighborhood, right between Coolidge Corner and Fenway. Very convenient to walking items such as Whole Food, restaurants, Trader Joes and the train! This is a highly managed building:



24 HR doorman

Pool

Package reception

Garage Parking options

Insane closet space in and private balcony with each apartment



* Running some specials here, they are renting up so its worth jumping on....we are limited in availabilities this year as folks really love this building and not much turnover!

No Dogs Allowed



