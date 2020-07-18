Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Metairie
Find more places like 3004 43RD st (Mire).
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Metairie, LA
/
3004 43RD st (Mire)
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3004 43RD st (Mire)
3004 43rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Metairie
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3004 43rd Street, Metairie, LA 70001
Causeway
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5869662)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3004 43RD st (Mire) have any available units?
3004 43RD st (Mire) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Metairie, LA
.
Is 3004 43RD st (Mire) currently offering any rent specials?
3004 43RD st (Mire) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 43RD st (Mire) pet-friendly?
No, 3004 43RD st (Mire) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Metairie
.
Does 3004 43RD st (Mire) offer parking?
No, 3004 43RD st (Mire) does not offer parking.
Does 3004 43RD st (Mire) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 43RD st (Mire) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 43RD st (Mire) have a pool?
No, 3004 43RD st (Mire) does not have a pool.
Does 3004 43RD st (Mire) have accessible units?
No, 3004 43RD st (Mire) does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 43RD st (Mire) have units with dishwashers?
No, 3004 43RD st (Mire) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3004 43RD st (Mire) have units with air conditioning?
No, 3004 43RD st (Mire) does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camelot Court
3710 Lilac Ln
Metairie, LA 70001
Bonne Vie II
3420 Edenborn Ave
Metairie, LA 70002
Marina Vista
1555 Lake Avenue
Metairie, LA 70005
Parktowne Townhomes
4960 York St
Metairie, LA 70001
White Water Creek
6826 Veterans Memorial Blvd
Metairie, LA 70003
Covington Square Apartments
4828 Zenith St
Metairie, LA 70001
Canterbury Square
3127 Transcontinental Dr
Metairie, LA 70006
Similar Pages
Metairie 1 Bedrooms
Metairie 2 Bedrooms
Metairie Apartments with Balconies
Metairie Pet Friendly Places
Metairie Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Orleans, LA
Slidell, LA
Houma, LA
Kenner, LA
Covington, LA
River Ridge, LA
Mandeville, LA
Harvey, LA
Gonzales, LA
Bayou Cane, LA
Thibodaux, LA
Hammond, LA
Elmwood, LA
Walker, LA
Jefferson, LA
Prairieville, LA
Chalmette, LA
Marrero, LA
Ponchatoula, LA
Gretna, LA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Clearview Transcontinental
Apartments Near Colleges
Delgado Community College
Dillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New Orleans
Loyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross