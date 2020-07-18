All apartments in Metairie
Find more places like 3004 43RD st (Mire).
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Metairie, LA
/
3004 43RD st (Mire)
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

3004 43RD st (Mire)

3004 43rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Metairie
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3004 43rd Street, Metairie, LA 70001
Causeway

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5869662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 43RD st (Mire) have any available units?
3004 43RD st (Mire) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Metairie, LA.
Is 3004 43RD st (Mire) currently offering any rent specials?
3004 43RD st (Mire) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 43RD st (Mire) pet-friendly?
No, 3004 43RD st (Mire) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Metairie.
Does 3004 43RD st (Mire) offer parking?
No, 3004 43RD st (Mire) does not offer parking.
Does 3004 43RD st (Mire) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 43RD st (Mire) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 43RD st (Mire) have a pool?
No, 3004 43RD st (Mire) does not have a pool.
Does 3004 43RD st (Mire) have accessible units?
No, 3004 43RD st (Mire) does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 43RD st (Mire) have units with dishwashers?
No, 3004 43RD st (Mire) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3004 43RD st (Mire) have units with air conditioning?
No, 3004 43RD st (Mire) does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camelot Court
3710 Lilac Ln
Metairie, LA 70001
Bonne Vie II
3420 Edenborn Ave
Metairie, LA 70002
Marina Vista
1555 Lake Avenue
Metairie, LA 70005
Parktowne Townhomes
4960 York St
Metairie, LA 70001
White Water Creek
6826 Veterans Memorial Blvd
Metairie, LA 70003
Covington Square Apartments
4828 Zenith St
Metairie, LA 70001
Canterbury Square
3127 Transcontinental Dr
Metairie, LA 70006

Similar Pages

Metairie 1 BedroomsMetairie 2 Bedrooms
Metairie Apartments with BalconiesMetairie Pet Friendly Places
Metairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Orleans, LASlidell, LAHouma, LAKenner, LACovington, LARiver Ridge, LAMandeville, LA
Harvey, LAGonzales, LABayou Cane, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LAElmwood, LAWalker, LA
Jefferson, LAPrairieville, LAChalmette, LAMarrero, LAPonchatoula, LAGretna, LA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Clearview Transcontinental

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross