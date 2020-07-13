/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM
135 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Metairie, LA
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
4 Units Available
Harvard Estates
Parktowne Townhomes
4960 York St, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1597 sqft
This modern community is close to I-10 and I-630. It offers residents a private drive, backyard space, a balcony or patio, and large living areas. On-site amenities include a playground, covered gazebos and outside storage.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
$
4 Units Available
Clearview-Transcontinental
Canterbury Square
3127 Transcontinental Dr, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Move-in savings of up to $350! Ask about our renovations!* Canterbury Squares newly renovated apartments are ready to welcome you home in style.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Cleary 4
Camelot Court
3710 Lilac Ln, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1475 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,690
2300 sqft
Close to I-10, these homes feature private backyards, modern kitchens, and full-size washers. Community amenities include a courtyard and a swimming pool, in addition to 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
6 Units Available
Westgate
White Water Creek
6826 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$890
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
5 Units Available
Bonne Vie II
3420 Edenborn Ave, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$695
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Bonne Vie II, a beautiful place to live. Our property features lush landscaping in a quiet, peaceful environment. You will enjoy the spacious apartments and wonderful neighbors.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
4 Units Available
Bucktown
Marina Vista
1555 Lake Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1226 sqft
NOW LEASING!! Marina Vista, Lake Avenues newest Apartment Home Community, located at 1555 Lake Avenue just blocks off of West Esplanade within walking distance of the New Orleans Lakefront and its various restaurants and shops.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Clearview-Transcontinental
4905 RYE Street
4905 Rye Street, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1600 sqft
This gorgeous home features an open floor plan, large island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large island, and spacious living room.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Delimont
460 Carrollton
460 Carrollton Avenue, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
In Old Metairie - Newly Renovated 3bed 2 bath home (RLNE5812747)
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Haring Heights
124 GRUNER Road
124 Gruner Road, Metairie, LA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2481 sqft
Come enjoy this light bright & airy town-home in Metairie! Wood floors through out, open floor plan, tons of cabinet space in the kitchen w/ granite counter tops, large master bedroom w/ tray ceilings, master bath has dual vanities, soaker tub &
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Cleary 4
2522 CASWELL Lane
2522 Caswell Lane, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1800 sqft
Spacious 3 bed/ 2.5 bath townhouse centrally located close to I-10/ Causeway. Newer wood like flooring downstairs with half bath, large open living area, dining area and spacious kitchen w/ pantry and washer/ dryer area.
Results within 1 mile of Metairie
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
6 Units Available
Chestnut Creek
5757 Hickory Creek Road, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$970
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1030 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
15 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Citrus Creek East
5245 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$975
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
18 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
16 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Citrus Creek West
5323 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
10 Units Available
Magnolia Creek
2006 Oak Creek Rd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1063 sqft
Located close to Earhart Expressway, the Huey P. Long Bridge, Downtown New Orleans and Elmwood Business Park. Community has a tennis court, swimming pool and grilling area. Units have Roman tubs and patio/sunrooms.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
5 Units Available
Cypress Creek
2001 Cypress Creek Rd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1011 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, and sunrooms. Minutes away from downtown New Orleans and local universities, this pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a tennis court, among other amenities.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
1733 Hollygrove St
1733 Hollygrove Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1 sqft
Great modified shotgun 2/3 bedroom depending on chosen use with 2 full baths and 2 large closets. br Stainless steel kitchen appliances with microwave and dishwasher.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
West End
6528 PONTCHARTRAIN Boulevard
6528 Pontchartrain Boulevard, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1715 sqft
SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN THE MOST CONVENIENT LOCATION IN LAKEVIEW. 3 BDRMS 2 BATHS UP. LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN, FAMILY ROOM W/EATING AREA AND HALF BATH DOWN. LARGE BACKYARD AND OFF STREET PARKING FOR TWO CARS. ONEYEAR LEASE.
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
West End
429 W HARRISON Avenue
429 West Harrison Avenue, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1845 sqft
Amazing home in great location; quick access to tons of amenities: restaurants, shopping, Lakeshore, City Park, I-10, and more.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
West End
6470 Avenue B
6470 Avenue B, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1700 sqft
REDUCED. Half-duplex available for rent in great Lakeview neighborhood. Walk to Fleur de Lis park and Harrison Avenue restaurants and businesses. City Park and the Lakefront are close by. Easy I-10 access: 10-15 minutes to get anywhere downtown.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
West End
6042 BELLAIRE Drive
6042 Bellaire Drive, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1650 sqft
NICELY RENOVATED TOWNHOME WITH LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM, BREAKFAST AREA, KITCHEN, LAUNDRY AREA AND HALF BATH DOWN. THREE BEDROOMS AND TWO FULL BATHS UPSTAIRS. WOOD LAMINATE AND TILE FLOORING BEAUTIFUL CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
2712 DUBLIN Street
2712 Dublin Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
966 sqft
ADORABLE 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH FURNISHED RENTAL UPTOWN. ALSO AVAILABLE UNFURNISHED. WATER IS INCLUDED AND PETS NEGOTIABLE..
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lakeview Park
5835 Louis XIV St.
5835 Louis Xiv Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1620 sqft
5835 LOUIS XIV Street, New Orleans, Louisiana 70124 - Nice three bedroom close to lake with all appliances. $20.00 Pet application fee required. For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact Felicia Conforto at fconforto@latterblumpm.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Suburban Terrace
2001 Audubon Trace 2001 AudubonTrace
2001 Audubon Trace, Jefferson, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
2001 Audubon Trace 2001 AudubonTrace Available 07/20/20 2001 Audubon Trace - Pretty and spacious condo in quiet community in proximity of Ochsner Hospital! Unit features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, vaulted ceilings in living room, wood floors upstairs,
Similar Pages
Metairie 1 BedroomsMetairie 2 BedroomsMetairie 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMetairie 3 BedroomsMetairie Apartments with Balcony
Metairie Apartments with GarageMetairie Apartments with GymMetairie Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMetairie Apartments with ParkingMetairie Apartments with Pool