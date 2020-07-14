Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated range Property Amenities parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments e-payments online portal

We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Contact us today to schedule your tour!* Our newly renovated one and two bedroom apartment homes combine comfort with convenience! At White Water Creek in Metairie, you can enjoy granite countertops, brand new cabinets, a fully equipped kitchen with self-cleaning oven, a full size washer/dryer, plush carpeting, and a private patio or balcony. Select apartments offer vaulted ceilings and skylights.Your living experience will be heightened by access gates, free off street parking close to your door and park-like surroundings. Our winding walkways, bubbling creeks, and flowing fountains will welcome you home. Our sparkling swimming pool is situated among majestic palm-trees and lush landscaping. You'll be elated with your apartment home and the path you travel to it.White Water Creek Apartments are located on Veterans Boulevard, providing convenience to Interstate-10, New Orleans area universities, many local restaurants, several shopping malls, and more. We are within walking distance of Lafreniere Park where you can enjoy a jogging path, a lake, a playground, recreational ball and various other regular and seasonal activities.If you are looking for an apartment for rent in Metairie, come and see for yourself.INQUIRE ABOUT FURNISHED CORPORATE APARTMENTS!