Metairie, LA
White Water Creek
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

White Water Creek

Open Now until 5pm
6826 Veterans Memorial Blvd · (863) 900-9015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6826 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70003
Westgate

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 323 · Avail. Sep 20

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 544 sqft

Unit 244 · Avail. Jul 23

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 544 sqft

Unit 144 · Avail. Aug 13

$920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 544 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from White Water Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Contact us today to schedule your tour!* Our newly renovated one and two bedroom apartment homes combine comfort with convenience! At White Water Creek in Metairie, you can enjoy granite countertops, brand new cabinets, a fully equipped kitchen with self-cleaning oven, a full size washer/dryer, plush carpeting, and a private patio or balcony. Select apartments offer vaulted ceilings and skylights.Your living experience will be heightened by access gates, free off street parking close to your door and park-like surroundings. Our winding walkways, bubbling creeks, and flowing fountains will welcome you home. Our sparkling swimming pool is situated among majestic palm-trees and lush landscaping. You'll be elated with your apartment home and the path you travel to it.White Water Creek Apartments are located on Veterans Boulevard, providing convenience to Interstate-10, New Orleans area universities, many local restaurants, several shopping malls, and more. We are within walking distance of Lafreniere Park where you can enjoy a jogging path, a lake, a playground, recreational ball and various other regular and seasonal activities.If you are looking for an apartment for rent in Metairie, come and see for yourself.INQUIRE ABOUT FURNISHED CORPORATE APARTMENTS!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Flexible
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: One Bedrooms are $300, Two Bedrooms are $350, and Three Bedrooms are $400
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300- $600
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: 1 Pet (less than 20 pounds full grown) $15/month; 1 Pet (21 - 40 pounds full grown) $25/month; 2 Pets (Maximum total weight, of both pets combined, 40 pounds full grown) $25/month
restrictions: Restricted dog breeds include any dogs which are partial, or full, Pit Bull, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, English Bull Terrier, Chow Chow, Rottweiler, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Doberman, Alaskan Malamutes, Huskies, Presa Canario, Saint Bernard, Great Dane, Akita, German Shepherd or Boxer. 1st Lake reserves the right to restrict any other breed or animal.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does White Water Creek have any available units?
White Water Creek has 6 units available starting at $890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does White Water Creek have?
Some of White Water Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is White Water Creek currently offering any rent specials?
White Water Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is White Water Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, White Water Creek is pet friendly.
Does White Water Creek offer parking?
Yes, White Water Creek offers parking.
Does White Water Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, White Water Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does White Water Creek have a pool?
Yes, White Water Creek has a pool.
Does White Water Creek have accessible units?
No, White Water Creek does not have accessible units.
Does White Water Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, White Water Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does White Water Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, White Water Creek does not have units with air conditioning.
