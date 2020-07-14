All apartments in Metairie
Marina Vista

1555 Lake Avenue · (504) 608-2443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1555 Lake Avenue, Metairie, LA 70005
Bucktown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit D21 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Unit A21 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Unit A11 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Marina Vista.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
community garden
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
new construction
NOW LEASING!! Marina Vista, Lake Avenues newest Apartment Home Community, located at 1555 Lake Avenue just blocks off of West Esplanade within walking distance of the New Orleans Lakefront and its various restaurants and shops. The community is now complete and consists of 24 high-end graciously sized two bedroom apartment homes. Features include Samsung stainless steel appliance packages, granite countertops, 9 ceilings, vinyl wood plank flooring and the convenience of full-sized washer and dryer in every unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant, $30 per occupant.
Deposit: $1,000.00
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 one-time charge.
limit: 2
rent: None
restrictions: 35 lbs weight restriction
Parking Details: Not assigned, decal system.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Marina Vista have any available units?
Marina Vista has 3 units available starting at $1,530 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Marina Vista have?
Some of Marina Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Marina Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Marina Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Marina Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, Marina Vista is pet friendly.
Does Marina Vista offer parking?
Yes, Marina Vista offers parking.
Does Marina Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Marina Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Marina Vista have a pool?
No, Marina Vista does not have a pool.
Does Marina Vista have accessible units?
Yes, Marina Vista has accessible units.
Does Marina Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Marina Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does Marina Vista have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Marina Vista has units with air conditioning.
