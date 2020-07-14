Amenities
NOW LEASING!! Marina Vista, Lake Avenues newest Apartment Home Community, located at 1555 Lake Avenue just blocks off of West Esplanade within walking distance of the New Orleans Lakefront and its various restaurants and shops. The community is now complete and consists of 24 high-end graciously sized two bedroom apartment homes. Features include Samsung stainless steel appliance packages, granite countertops, 9 ceilings, vinyl wood plank flooring and the convenience of full-sized washer and dryer in every unit.