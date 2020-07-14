Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage community garden courtyard e-payments internet access key fob access new construction

NOW LEASING!! Marina Vista, Lake Avenues newest Apartment Home Community, located at 1555 Lake Avenue just blocks off of West Esplanade within walking distance of the New Orleans Lakefront and its various restaurants and shops. The community is now complete and consists of 24 high-end graciously sized two bedroom apartment homes. Features include Samsung stainless steel appliance packages, granite countertops, 9 ceilings, vinyl wood plank flooring and the convenience of full-sized washer and dryer in every unit.