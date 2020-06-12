/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:17 PM
79 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Metairie, LA
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
$
Clearview-Transcontinental
6 Units Available
Canterbury Square
3127 Transcontinental Dr, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1100 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Move-in savings of up to $350! Ask about our renovations!* Canterbury Squares newly renovated apartments are ready to welcome you home in style.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
Cleary 4
3 Units Available
Camelot Court
3710 Lilac Ln, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1475 sqft
Close to I-10, these homes feature private backyards, modern kitchens, and full-size washers. Community amenities include a courtyard and a swimming pool, in addition to 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
Westgate
7 Units Available
White Water Creek
6826 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
832 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Bucktown
4 Units Available
Marina Vista
1555 Lake Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1226 sqft
NOW LEASING!! Marina Vista, Lake Avenues newest Apartment Home Community, located at 1555 Lake Avenue just blocks off of West Esplanade within walking distance of the New Orleans Lakefront and its various restaurants and shops.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
Harvard Estates
7 Units Available
Covington Square Apartments
4828 Zenith St, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1034 sqft
From the moment you arrive, you will feel at home at Covington Square. Our one and two bedroom apartments and oversized two bedroom town homes create a unique community to suit the needs of anyone looking for a new place to call home.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bonnabel Boulevard
1 Unit Available
1334 Helios Ave
1334 Helios Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Bucktown House for rent - Property Id: 293708 Bucktown house for rent! $1300 a month. Utilities not included except water. No yard. Block away from the levee, dog park and bonnabel boat launch.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Bridgedale
1 Unit Available
317 Zinnia Ave
317 Zinnia Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1 sqft
Be the first to move into one of two available completely renovated units centrally located in Metaire, near Transcontinental and Airline.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Suburban Villas
1 Unit Available
2713 Kingman St. - A
2713 Kingman Street, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
940 sqft
Recently renovated ground floor 2 bedroom/1 bath w/washer/dryer hookups. New laminate floors, appliances, lighting fixtures and more. Fenced patio area and off street reserved parking. No section 8 or vouchers accepted. 12 month lease w/application.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Beverly Garden
1 Unit Available
736 BEVERLY GARDEN Drive #upper
736 Beverly Gardens Drive, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
Pets allowed with additional fee on case by case basis. Second floor unit.
Results within 1 mile of Metairie
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
4 Units Available
Cypress Creek
2001 Cypress Creek Rd, Elmwood, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1011 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, and sunrooms. Minutes away from downtown New Orleans and local universities, this pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a tennis court, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:42pm
Elmwood Business District
33 Units Available
Citrus Creek East
5245 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
13 Units Available
Chestnut Creek
5757 Hickory Creek Road, River Ridge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1030 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Elmwood Business District
17 Units Available
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
Magnolia Creek
2006 Oak Creek Rd, River Ridge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1063 sqft
Located close to Earhart Expressway, the Huey P. Long Bridge, Downtown New Orleans and Elmwood Business Park. Community has a tennis court, swimming pool and grilling area. Units have Roman tubs and patio/sunrooms.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
Elmwood Business District
29 Units Available
Citrus Creek West
5323 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Leonidas
1 Unit Available
1733 Hollygrove St
1733 Hollygrove Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1 sqft
Great modified shotgun 2/3 bedroom depending on chosen use with 2 full baths and 2 large closets. br Stainless steel kitchen appliances with microwave and dishwasher.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Lakeshore
1 Unit Available
309 Opal Street
309 Opal Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
Quiet Professional Corporate Rentals through Tara House When you need a corporate rental in New Orleans, Tara House Properties are a fantastic option.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Lakeview Park
1 Unit Available
6219 West End Blvd
6219 West End Boulevard, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
A lovely unit right on West End Blvd in a convenient neighborhood with off-street parking!! Features include hardwood floors, beautiful fixtures, ceiling fans throughout, a nice front porch, and a great color scheme! Ceramic tile throughout the
Results within 5 miles of Metairie
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Lower Garden District
62 Units Available
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1243 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Bayou St. John
36 Units Available
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1094 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Tulsa near River Parks and the Brookside shopping district. Pool with sundeck, well-equipped fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a picnic area for residents.
Verified
1 of 112
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
$
Elmwood Business District
26 Units Available
Bella Ridge North
1101 Dickory Avenue, Elmwood, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1366 sqft
Great location close to Elmwood shopping and entertainment. Community has a gated pet park, resort-style swimming pool and bike rentals. Units feature large floor plans, dishwashers and crown molding.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
$
Oakland Plantation Estates
15 Units Available
The Lakes of Chateau Estates
3700 Loyola Dr, Kenner, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1342 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown New Orleans and Louis Armstrong International Airport. Community has a tennis court, on-site fitness center and two swimming pools. One and two-bedroom apartments are bright and airy.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
Tulane - Gravier
144 Units Available
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
951 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Live life the way you want it: vibrant, active, social and filled with experiences.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
French Quarter
28 Units Available
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1378 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
Similar Pages
Metairie 1 BedroomsMetairie 2 BedroomsMetairie 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMetairie 3 BedroomsMetairie Accessible Apartments
Metairie Apartments with BalconyMetairie Apartments with GarageMetairie Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMetairie Apartments with ParkingMetairie Apartments with Pool