st charles county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:47 AM
213 Apartments for rent in St. Charles County, LA📍
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Good Hope Plantation
15621 AIRLINE Highway
15621 Airline Highway, Norco, LA
Studio
$900
750 sqft
Prime location right along Airline Hwy. Unit C does have an entrance facing Airline. has a small waiting area, a large reception area, a very spacious 31x15 conference area, and then a private office at the back of the unit.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
12439 US 90 Highway
12439 US Route 90, Des Allemands, LA
Studio
$2,850
4200 sqft
Great location in high traffic area on Highway 90 with easy access to I-310 & I-10. Unit is currently vacant with 4,204 square feet with 14 feet ceiling height & stained concrete flooring.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Good Hope Plantation
441 W B Street
441 West B Street, Norco, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1591 sqft
This property is in excellent condition approx 1000 square feet is a new addition which include a Master bedroom closet and bathroom, and 1 bedroom the rest of the house is very well maintained. The back porch overlooks a large backyard.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Lone Star Park
133 Lakewood Drive #2
133 Lakewood Dr, Luling, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1076 sqft
***Available on 9/1/2020*** 2.0 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom single story townhome in Luling with garage, double driveway and fenced patio. Five years young with beautiful amenities. Great school district: Mimosa Park Elementary, Lakewood Elementary, J.B.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
827 Milling Ave - 77
827 Milling Ave, Luling, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 827 Milling Ave - 77 in Luling. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of St. Charles County
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
16 Units Available
Oakland Plantation Estates
The Lakes of Chateau Estates
3700 Loyola Dr, Kenner, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
1039 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1342 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown New Orleans and Louis Armstrong International Airport. Community has a tennis court, on-site fitness center and two swimming pools. One and two-bedroom apartments are bright and airy.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Airport Industrial Park
16 W AIRLINE Highway
16 W Airline Hwy, Kenner, LA
Studio
$1,000
690 sqft
Great location with high visibility on Airline Highway, suitable for professional office, insurance, notary, auto title, tax, accounting and much more! Like new strip center. Available now!
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
University City
3420 West Louisiana State Drive
3420 West Louisiana State Drive, Kenner, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1460 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Newly remodeled single family home. Central air and heat, hardwood floors 6 minutes from Airport, 5 minutes from I-10 Date Available: $1650/month rent. $1650 security deposit required.
Results within 5 miles of St. Charles County
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 12:17 AM
6 Units Available
Westgate
White Water Creek
6826 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$875
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Live Oak Manor
396 HELIS Drive
396 Helis Drive, Waggaman, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
900 sqft
VOUCHERS WELCOME !! Nice home in quiet area on oversized corner lot. Plenty of room to play or for RV, Boat etc. Vouchers welcome. Pets welcome on a case by case basis. Two shedS on premises.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
East Bank Division
211 N DILTON Street
211 North Dilton Street, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
840 sqft
Cute furnished 2 bedroom 1 bath house in quiet neighborhood. Central a/c and heat, in unit washer and dryer, parking for up to 4 cars and large back yard.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Delta
836 WALDO Street
836 Waldo Street, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1700 sqft
Great condition, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower. New vinyl flooring in den,hall and bedrooms. Separate room for formal dining or office.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1952 JASPER Lane
1952 Jasper Ln, Laplace, LA
1 Bedroom
$725
620 sqft
Clean one bedroom one bath unit. Will work with housing programs.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Delta
1125 DONA Avenue
1125 Dona Avenue, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1385 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath with open floor plan with plenty of natural lighting, ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen has granite counter andnewer stainless appliances. Master has large closet and bath. Nice sized yard. Inside washer and dryer hookups.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Rural Park
8700 MELROSE Lane
8700 Melrose Lane, River Ridge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1713 sqft
Super Single Family Home in River Ridge; Open Floorplan with Attached Garage and Covered Patio. Huge Master Suite with 4 Large Bedrooms and Large Backyard for Entertaining. Don't miss this rare find!
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
East Bank Division
724 LITTLE FARMS Avenue
724 Little Farms Avenue, Metairie, LA
Studio
$1,100
900 sqft
Upscale 2nd floor office space in Metairie. This space features 3 private offices, reception area & bath. Water is included in lease. Tenant to pay all other utilities & internet. Located 1/2 block off of Airline Dr.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Highway Park
2040 CALIFORNIA Avenue
2040 California Ave, Kenner, LA
Studio
$2,885
4000 sqft
Warehouse near the airport with 18 foot ceilings and a 14 foot access door. Includes a bathroom & 600 sq ft office and Additional side storage yard.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Highway Park
3705 FLORIDA Avenue
3705 Florida Ave, Kenner, LA
Studio
$12,000
9886 sqft
A rare medical clinic/Office Building for LEASE! Well suited for General Office use. This 9,886 SF Kenner Class B medical office gem is a former Dermatological Clinic.
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
East Bank Division
750 LITTLE FARMS (ADJACENT TO) Avenue
750 Little Farms Avenue, Metairie, LA
Studio
$25,200
27360 sqft
Ground lease for 27,360 sf. Zoned C-2 with CPZ overlay.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kenner Project
2627 Tupelo Street
2627 Tupelo Street, Kenner, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
Available 08/01/20 Tupelo 2 bedroom - Property Id: 310607 2 bedroom/1 bath unit located in a quiet, friendly neighborhood in Kenner, LA. Steps away from the bus stop.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kenner Project
2706 Helena St
2706 Helena Street, Kenner, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
Spacious duplex - Property Id: 77882 3 bedroom 1.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
631 Revere Dr
631 Revere Drive, Laplace, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1400 sqft
631 Revere - 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms Large private backyard. (RLNE5930699)
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Brownwood
2717 Doreen Ln
2717 Doreen Lane, Estelle, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2174 sqft
Spacious single family rental ready for immediate occupancy! Perfectly placed on a large lot in a quiet neighborhood less than a half hour drive from New Orleans this is everything you have been searching for and so much more.
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
East Bank Division
901 Dilton St
901 Dilton Street, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
550 sqft
Charming Cottage/Back House in River Ridge - Property Id: 218663 Renting out this adorable cottage/mother-in-law guest house on our property in River Ridge. Extremely safe and quiet neighborhood.
Some of the colleges located in the St. Charles County area include Delgado Community College, Dillard University, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New Orleans, Loyola University New Orleans, and University of Holy Cross. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
