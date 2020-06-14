18 Apartments for rent in Metairie, LA with garage

Apartment List
1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Bonnabel Boulevard
1 Unit Available
617 FOCIS Street
617 Focis Street, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Come see this well-kept home in Metairie with convenient shopping, interstate access, and not too far from City Park. Floor surfaces include terrazzo & attractive laminate.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
Bonnabel Boulevard
1 Unit Available
12 Oaklawn Dr
12 Oaklawn Drive, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1602 sqft
REDUCED. Great Location right off Metairie Road. This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home was recently renovated and ready for move in. Fresh paint throughout, new appliances, new cabinets, countertops and updated bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Metairie
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:11am
11 Units Available
Magnolia Creek
2006 Oak Creek Rd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1063 sqft
Located close to Earhart Expressway, the Huey P. Long Bridge, Downtown New Orleans and Elmwood Business Park. Community has a tennis court, swimming pool and grilling area. Units have Roman tubs and patio/sunrooms.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:17am
Elmwood Business District
17 Units Available
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakeview Park
1 Unit Available
6416 Colbert
6416 Colbert Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2100 sqft
6416 COLBERT ST, New Orleans, LA 70124 - This 3-bedroom, 2-bath is a Lakeview GEM! Brazilian cherry hardwood floors & travertine floors, crown molding, granite and stainless steel. Huge bedrooms and flowing layout. Detached garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lakeview Park
1 Unit Available
6625 Milne
6625 Milne Boulevard, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Lakeview. Travertine tile downstairs, wood floors up, crown moulding, stone countertops, all appliances including washer & dryer, recessed lights, private deck, one car garage and much more! Won't last

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
Lakeview Park
1 Unit Available
6909 Louis Xiv St
6909 Louis Xiv Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1150 sqft
We have a great 3 bedroom, 1 bath located in Lakeview. Has wood floors, ceramic tile and new carpet in bedrooms was installed a year ago. Spacious kitchen includes gas range, oven, diswasher, built in microwave and side by side fridge.
Results within 5 miles of Metairie
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Gert Town
12 Units Available
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lower Garden District
62 Units Available
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Verified

1 of 112

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
Elmwood Business District
27 Units Available
Bella Ridge North
1101 Dickory Avenue, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1366 sqft
Great location close to Elmwood shopping and entertainment. Community has a gated pet park, resort-style swimming pool and bike rentals. Units feature large floor plans, dishwashers and crown molding.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
$
Oakland Plantation Estates
15 Units Available
The Lakes of Chateau Estates
3700 Loyola Dr, Kenner, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
1039 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1342 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown New Orleans and Louis Armstrong International Airport. Community has a tennis court, on-site fitness center and two swimming pools. One and two-bedroom apartments are bright and airy.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Mid-City
59 Units Available
Lumina
3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1082 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Lumina
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Tulane - Gravier
146 Units Available
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
951 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Live life the way you want it: vibrant, active, social and filled with experiences.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:04am
French Quarter
27 Units Available
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1378 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1764 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Central Business District
289 Units Available
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,691
1263 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
867 Camp Street
867 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
1100 sqft
Beautiful Warehouse District Apartment - Beautiful Warehouse District apartment on the ground floor. Great location just one block off of St. Charles Avenue.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
840 CARONDELET Street #205
840 Carondelet Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*Discounted Pricing Through May* 1-Year Free Parking with 2 Bedrooms; 6-Months Free Parking with 1 Bedroom. Available furnished and 6-month leasing. The Garage is unlike anything you have seen.
Results within 10 miles of Metairie

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tall Timbers - Brechtel
1 Unit Available
4016 Lennox Blvd
4016 Lennox Boulevard, New Orleans, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2500 sqft
4016 Lennox Blvd Available 07/15/20 4016 Lennox Blvd. - This home is located on a well-maintained cul de sac in an upscale area and only 12 min from the CBD. Beautiful home with great view of the golf course. Nearby schools are highly rated.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Metairie, LA

Metairie apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

