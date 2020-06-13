73 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Metairie, LA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
Harvard Estates
3 Units Available
Parktowne Townhomes
4960 York St, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1597 sqft
This modern community is close to I-10 and I-630. It offers residents a private drive, backyard space, a balcony or patio, and large living areas. On-site amenities include a playground, covered gazebos and outside storage.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
Cleary 4
3 Units Available
Camelot Court
3710 Lilac Ln, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1475 sqft
Close to I-10, these homes feature private backyards, modern kitchens, and full-size washers. Community amenities include a courtyard and a swimming pool, in addition to 24-hour emergency maintenance.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Delimont
1 Unit Available
460 Carrollton
460 Carrollton Avenue, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
In Old Metairie - Newly Renovated 3bed 2 bath home (RLNE5812747)

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Bonnabel Boulevard
1 Unit Available
617 FOCIS Street
617 Focis Street, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Come see this well-kept home in Metairie with convenient shopping, interstate access, and not too far from City Park. Floor surfaces include terrazzo & attractive laminate.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
Bonnabel Boulevard
1 Unit Available
12 Oaklawn Dr
12 Oaklawn Drive, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1602 sqft
REDUCED. Great Location right off Metairie Road. This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home was recently renovated and ready for move in. Fresh paint throughout, new appliances, new cabinets, countertops and updated bathrooms.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
New Metairie
1 Unit Available
3700 46th St
3700 46th Street, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3700 46th St in Metairie. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Manson Place
1 Unit Available
3934 Bauvais St
3934 Bauvais Street, Metairie, LA
4 -bedroom two bath home in Metairie - Property Id: 237602 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHS , 3934 Bauvais St. Metairie, 70001....IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD .....INSIDE LAUNDRY (GAS/ELECTRIC) , RECENTLY REPLACED CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT......... GREAT AREA NEAR ST.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Bonnabel Boulevard
1 Unit Available
618 Focis St.
618 Focis Street, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1400 sqft
Great single family home in the heart of Metairie! Stainless steel appliances included with washer/dryer. Great yard with a shed for storage, carport, and 3 off-street parking spots.
1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dixon
1 Unit Available
9141 Dixon St.
9141 Dixon Street, New Orleans, LA
9141 Dixon St. Available 07/01/20 9141 DIXON Street, New Orleans, Louisiana 70118 - Where else can you get a two car garage in the heart of New Orleans? Two minutes from Old Metairie as well. Enjoy the courtyard in good weather as well. $20.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakeview Park
1 Unit Available
5835 Louis XIV St.
5835 Louis Xiv Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1620 sqft
5835 LOUIS XIV Street, New Orleans, Louisiana 70124 - Nice three bedroom close to lake with all appliances. $20.00 Pet application fee required. For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact Felicia Conforto at fconforto@latterblumpm.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakeview Park
1 Unit Available
6416 Colbert
6416 Colbert Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2100 sqft
6416 COLBERT ST, New Orleans, LA 70124 - This 3-bedroom, 2-bath is a Lakeview GEM! Brazilian cherry hardwood floors & travertine floors, crown molding, granite and stainless steel. Huge bedrooms and flowing layout. Detached garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
West End
1 Unit Available
6470 Avenue B
6470 Avenue B, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1700 sqft
Half-duplex available for rent in great Lakeview neighborhood. Walk to Fleur de Lis park and Harrison Avenue restaurants and businesses. City Park and the Lakefront are close by. Easy I-10 access: 10-15 minutes to get anywhere downtown.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Lakeview Park
1 Unit Available
6802 LOUISVILLE Street
6802 Louisville Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Spacious 3 bd 2 bath UPPER DUPLEX in the heart of Lakeview. Corner location offers lots of light. Kitchen updated with new floors & countertops. Stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer. Vintage tiled baths. Oak floors throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Lakeview Park
1 Unit Available
6625 Milne
6625 Milne Boulevard, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Lakeview. Travertine tile downstairs, wood floors up, crown moulding, stone countertops, all appliances including washer & dryer, recessed lights, private deck, one car garage and much more! Won't last

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
Lakeview Park
1 Unit Available
6909 Louis Xiv St
6909 Louis Xiv Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1150 sqft
We have a great 3 bedroom, 1 bath located in Lakeview. Has wood floors, ceramic tile and new carpet in bedrooms was installed a year ago. Spacious kitchen includes gas range, oven, diswasher, built in microwave and side by side fridge.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
5310 MARCIA Avenue
5310 Marcia Avenue, New Orleans, LA
Large home in Lakewood South. Living Room, Dining Room, 2 large dens very open kitchen with island. Sunroom across the rear overlooks pool. There is plenty of space for everyone in this home! 24 hr neighborhood security.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lower Garden District
62 Units Available
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bayou St. John
36 Units Available
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1485 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Tulsa near River Parks and the Brookside shopping district. Pool with sundeck, well-equipped fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a picnic area for residents.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
French Quarter
27 Units Available
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1764 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Seventh Ward
1 Unit Available
1312 Frenchmen Street
1312 Frenchmen Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 bedroom/ 1 bath FULLY FURNISHED - This 3 bedroom, 1 Bath is fully furnished and includes a washer and dryer. Small pets allowed with a $300 pet fee. Tours are by appointment only. (RLNE5843757)

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Vista
1 Unit Available
47 Dove St.
47 Dove Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1911 sqft
Charming Lake Vista 3br / 2ba - The lower unit of a rare duplex in the highly sought after Lake Vista neighborhood. Live comfortably with 1911 sqft of living space, 3 bedrooms, and 2 baths.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central City
1 Unit Available
2822 3rd St A
2822 Third Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
Newly Renovated In Central City - Property Id: 97058 This unit is upstairs and has three separate bedrooms one bath with pedestal sink.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Black Pearl
1 Unit Available
8014-8016 ST CHARLES AVE
8014 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1433 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Flat on St. Charles - his property is truly beautiful on the inside. Hardwood floors and cermaic tile, no carpet. Freshly painted. Master suite with a walkin closet. Unit comes with a stackable washer/dryer.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Seventh Ward
1 Unit Available
2211 A P Tureaud Ave
2211 A. P. Tureaud Avenue, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
AP Tureaud - Property Id: 235603 New Orleans, LA! $1500 per month, deposit same as rent. Pets allowed w additional per pet fee. Available March 6 3 bedroom shotgun unit. 1 bathroom. Fully furnished, it's one side of a double house.

