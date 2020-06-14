/
furnished apartments
45 Furnished Apartments for rent in Metairie, LA
Westgate
7 Units Available
White Water Creek
6826 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$795
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
832 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Harvard Estates
3 Units Available
Parktowne Townhomes
4960 York St, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1597 sqft
This modern community is close to I-10 and I-630. It offers residents a private drive, backyard space, a balcony or patio, and large living areas. On-site amenities include a playground, covered gazebos and outside storage.
Cleary 4
3 Units Available
Camelot Court
3710 Lilac Ln, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1475 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1475 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2300 sqft
Close to I-10, these homes feature private backyards, modern kitchens, and full-size washers. Community amenities include a courtyard and a swimming pool, in addition to 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Pointe Vista
1 Unit Available
515 Giuffrias Ave
515 Giuffrias Avenue, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
600 sqft
Furnished 1 bedroom w loft - Property Id: 287939 Modern warehouse look. 1100 per month 85 elect 80 cable\internet 35 gas trash water 1 bed 1 bath fully furnished w linens pans dishes. You just bring suitcase.
14 Units Available
Chestnut Creek
5757 Hickory Creek Road, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$975
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1030 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
11 Units Available
Magnolia Creek
2006 Oak Creek Rd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1063 sqft
Located close to Earhart Expressway, the Huey P. Long Bridge, Downtown New Orleans and Elmwood Business Park. Community has a tennis court, swimming pool and grilling area. Units have Roman tubs and patio/sunrooms.
5 Units Available
Cypress Creek
2001 Cypress Creek Rd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$950
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1011 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, and sunrooms. Minutes away from downtown New Orleans and local universities, this pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a tennis court, among other amenities.
Elmwood Business District
17 Units Available
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.
Lakeview Park
1 Unit Available
6416 Colbert
6416 Colbert Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2100 sqft
6416 COLBERT ST, New Orleans, LA 70124 - This 3-bedroom, 2-bath is a Lakeview GEM! Brazilian cherry hardwood floors & travertine floors, crown molding, granite and stainless steel. Huge bedrooms and flowing layout. Detached garage.
Lakeshore
1 Unit Available
309 Opal Street
309 Opal Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
Quiet Professional Corporate Rentals through Tara House When you need a corporate rental in New Orleans, Tara House Properties are a fantastic option.
1 Unit Available
508 Julius Street #212
508 Julius Avenue, Jefferson, LA
1 Bedroom
$800
500 sqft
Relaxed, quiet and affordable apartments near Ochsner Hospital and Metairie. Easy commute into downtown New Orleans with shops and services conveniently located nearby.
Gert Town
12 Units Available
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
Lower Garden District
62 Units Available
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Oakland Plantation Estates
15 Units Available
The Lakes of Chateau Estates
3700 Loyola Dr, Kenner, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
1039 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1342 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown New Orleans and Louis Armstrong International Airport. Community has a tennis court, on-site fitness center and two swimming pools. One and two-bedroom apartments are bright and airy.
St. Thomas Development Neighborhood
4 Units Available
Josephine Lofts
427 Jackson Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1145 sqft
Josephine Lofts is located in the heart of New Orleans in the coveted Lower Garden district.
Central City
1 Unit Available
1727 Terpsichore St.
1727 Terpsichore Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
LOCATION!!! 3 Bedroom with New Orleans Charm - Uptown Apartment - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, central a/h, washer/dryer hook ups, nice furnished kitchen, wood floors, lots of New Orleans Charm!!!! No pets. $1000 security deposit.
Dillard
1 Unit Available
4320 Pauger St.
4320 Pauger Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
4320 PAUGER Street, New Orleans, Louisiana 70122 - Cute 2 bedroom/2 bath in the heart of the city. Comes furnished or unfurnished for the same price. For more details or to view contact agent Charlie Conforto at (504)259-7021.
Lower Garden District
1 Unit Available
1544 Camp St. #1
1544 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
960 sqft
1544 Camp St. #1 Available 07/15/20 1544 Camp St. #1- Furnished 2/2 in Lower Garden District - Spacious and well appointed, fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in the Lower Garden District. Walk to Magazine St.
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
867 Camp Street
867 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
1100 sqft
Beautiful Warehouse District Apartment - Beautiful Warehouse District apartment on the ground floor. Great location just one block off of St. Charles Avenue.
Fairgrounds
1 Unit Available
2934 St. Bernard Ave
2934 Saint Bernard Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
St. Bernard Property located in the Fairgrounds - Property Id: 294393 Beautiful fully furnished property located in New Orleans, LA. This unit is fully furnished with two queen beds, full living room and dining set.
Seventh Ward
1 Unit Available
1312 Frenchmen Street
1312 Frenchmen Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 bedroom/ 1 bath FULLY FURNISHED - This 3 bedroom, 1 Bath is fully furnished and includes a washer and dryer. Small pets allowed with a $300 pet fee. Tours are by appointment only. (RLNE5843757)
Bayou St. John
1 Unit Available
926 N. Salcedo #2B
926 North Salcedo Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
926 #B N Salcedo St., New Orleans, LA. 70119 - Beautiful furnished mid city apartment. Heart of the city . Must see! For more details or to view contact Charlie Conforto at (504)259-7021. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5840487)
French Quarter
1 Unit Available
526 Dumaine St
526 Dumaine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
725 sqft
2nd floor, fully furnished apartment. 1 bedroom (plus sofa bed in living room), 1.5 bathrooms, private balcony overlooking Dumaine St. Central A/C & heat. Wood floors in living room & bedroom, slate floors in fully furnished kitchen.
Seventh Ward
1 Unit Available
2211 A P Tureaud Ave
2211 A. P. Tureaud Avenue, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
AP Tureaud - Property Id: 235603 New Orleans, LA! $1500 per month, deposit same as rent. Pets allowed w additional per pet fee. Available March 6 3 bedroom shotgun unit. 1 bathroom. Fully furnished, it's one side of a double house.
