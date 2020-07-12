Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:13 PM

216 Apartments for rent in Metairie, LA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Metairie apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
4 Units Available
Harvard Estates
Parktowne Townhomes
4960 York St, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1597 sqft
This modern community is close to I-10 and I-630. It offers residents a private drive, backyard space, a balcony or patio, and large living areas. On-site amenities include a playground, covered gazebos and outside storage.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
$
4 Units Available
Clearview-Transcontinental
Canterbury Square
3127 Transcontinental Dr, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Move-in savings of up to $350! Ask about our renovations!* Canterbury Squares newly renovated apartments are ready to welcome you home in style.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
3 Units Available
Cleary 4
Camelot Court
3710 Lilac Ln, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1475 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,690
2300 sqft
Close to I-10, these homes feature private backyards, modern kitchens, and full-size washers. Community amenities include a courtyard and a swimming pool, in addition to 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
6 Units Available
Westgate
White Water Creek
6826 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$890
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
5 Units Available
Bonne Vie II
3420 Edenborn Ave, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$695
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Bonne Vie II, a beautiful place to live. Our property features lush landscaping in a quiet, peaceful environment. You will enjoy the spacious apartments and wonderful neighbors.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
4 Units Available
Bucktown
Marina Vista
1555 Lake Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1226 sqft
NOW LEASING!! Marina Vista, Lake Avenues newest Apartment Home Community, located at 1555 Lake Avenue just blocks off of West Esplanade within walking distance of the New Orleans Lakefront and its various restaurants and shops.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Old Metairie Country Club
301 AVENUE E Street
301 Avenue E, Metairie, LA
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
3500 sqft
Rare, large, private Old Metairie family home for rent! Lovely 3,500 sf two story home on a 150' x 43' corner lot. The interior features 4 spacious bedrooms, 3.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3805 HOUMA Boulevard
3805 Houma Boulevard, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom townhouse in Metro View Condos. located blocks from E J Hospital and medical offices. Blocks to Veterans where you will find many restaurants and shopping. Gated entrance & a reserved parking space just below your unit.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Bucktown
1351 SIGUR Avenue
1351 Sigur Avenue, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1042 sqft
GREAT BUCKTOWN LOCATION! Move in ready 3 bed / 2 bath home. Laminate floors through out - no carpet! Open floor plan. Lots of natural light in living room. Eat in kitchen features all appliances. Master bedroom features private en suite.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Bridgedale
4903 AIRLINE Drive
4903 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA
Studio
$10,500
32210 sqft
GROUND LEASE! 32,210 sf of PRIME vacant land at the corner of Airline Drive and River Avenue. This property is currently being used as a parking lot.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Causeway
124 LABARRE Drive
124 Labarre Drive, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
520 sqft
Fabulous newly renovated 4plex in the heart of Old Metairie! Walking distance to all new restaurants and boutiques on Metairie Road.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Bonnabel Boulevard
871 MARTIN BEHRMAN Avenue
871 Martin Behrman Avenue, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Townhouse located in the heart of Metairie. This furnished home features 3 full bedrooms on the second floor with a possible 4th bedroom/office on the main floor, 2.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Bonnabel Boulevard
416 BONNABEL Boulevard
416 Bonnabel Boulevard, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1776 sqft
Wow! This recently updated townhome boasts a fantastic layout for everyday living and for entertaining, w/ open living area and powder room downstairs and 3 bdms/2 ba upstairs.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Bonnabel Boulevard
421 AURORA Avenue
421 Aurora Avenue, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1577 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 421 AURORA Avenue in Metairie. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3032 RIDGELAKE Drive
3032 Ridgelake Drive, Metairie, LA
Studio
$1,350
810 sqft
Upstairs suite in centrally located 2-story brick building in Metairie. Excellent location convenient to Veterans Blvd., I-10, Esplanade Ave. and the Causeway.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Bonnabel Boulevard
1510 VETERANS MEMORIAL Boulevard
1510 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Metairie, LA
Studio
$1,200
710 sqft
3 rooms. Can be rented independently at $400 a month. Community kitchen and hall bath. All utilities included (electric, water, garbage). Cleaning and internet service included. Some furniture is available for a rental fee.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Ferran Place Courtland Heights
4405 Neyrey Dr
4405 Neyrey Drive, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
FULLY FURNISHED Luxury apt. - Property Id: 315446 Fully furnished Luxury studio apt, ALL utilities paid. Queen bed, Kit w/fridge, cable TV, wi/fi, Pool and patio use, Private entrance, Nice neighborhood. Parking friendly, Laundry 2 blocks away.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
East Bank Division
724 LITTLE FARMS Avenue
724 Little Farms Avenue, Metairie, LA
Studio
$1,100
900 sqft
Upscale 2nd floor office space in Metairie. This space features 3 private offices, reception area & bath. Water is included in lease. Tenant to pay all other utilities & internet. Located 1/2 block off of Airline Dr.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Bridgedale
4929 AIRLINE Drive
4929 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA
Studio
$12,500
31490 sqft
GROUND LEASE! 31,490 sf of PRIME vacant land at the corner of Airline Drive and Transcontinental. This property has 200 linear feet of frontage on Airline Drive.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3205 TAFT Park
3205 Taft Park, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
852 sqft
Looking for an affordable, updated rental in a great location? Look no further! This cute 2 BDRM/1 BA home has it all! Features include: no carpet, nest security system, spacious living/kitchen area, 2 assigned parking spaces, all appliances

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Delta
836 WALDO Street
836 Waldo Street, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1700 sqft
Great condition, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower. New vinyl flooring in den,hall and bedrooms. Separate room for formal dining or office.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
East Bank Division
211 N DILTON Street
211 North Dilton Street, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
840 sqft
Cute furnished 2 bedroom 1 bath house in quiet neighborhood. Central a/c and heat, in unit washer and dryer, parking for up to 4 cars and large back yard.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Clearview-Transcontinental
5240 VETERANS MEMORIAL Boulevard
5240 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Metairie, LA
Studio
$9,375
7500 sqft
Single-tenant investment property sits on busy Veterans Boulevard across from Rouse's Supermarket near Transcontinental.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
East Bank Division
750 LITTLE FARMS (ADJACENT TO) Avenue
750 Little Farms Avenue, Metairie, LA
Studio
$25,200
27360 sqft
Ground lease for 27,360 sf. Zoned C-2 with CPZ overlay.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Metairie, LA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Metairie apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

