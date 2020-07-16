Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020

37 Apartments for rent in Metairie, LA with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Metairie renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
3805 HOUMA Boulevard
3805 Houma Boulevard, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom townhouse in Metro View Condos. located blocks from E J Hospital and medical offices. Blocks to Veterans where you will find many restaurants and shopping. Gated entrance & a reserved parking space just below your unit.
Results within 1 mile of Metairie
Last updated July 16 at 12:19 AM
13 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Citrus Creek East
5245 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$975
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Last updated July 16 at 12:24 AM
17 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.
Last updated July 16 at 12:24 AM
15 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Citrus Creek West
5323 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Results within 5 miles of Metairie
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
62 Units Available
Lower Garden District
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
282 Units Available
Central Business District
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1263 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.
Last updated July 16 at 12:21 AM
7 Units Available
Central Business District
1201 Canal
1201 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,350
542 sqft
Experience the comfort and luxury of living in downtown New Orleans.
Last updated July 16 at 12:32 AM
18 Units Available
Oakland Plantation Estates
The Lakes of Chateau Estates
3700 Loyola Dr, Kenner, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
1039 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1342 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown New Orleans and Louis Armstrong International Airport. Community has a tennis court, on-site fitness center and two swimming pools. One and two-bedroom apartments are bright and airy.
Last updated July 16 at 12:37 AM
$
19 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Bella Ridge North
1101 Dickory Avenue, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1366 sqft
Great location close to Elmwood shopping and entertainment. Community has a gated pet park, resort-style swimming pool and bike rentals. Units feature large floor plans, dishwashers and crown molding.
Last updated July 16 at 12:01 AM
$
20 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Bella Ridge South
6041 Mounes Street, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1349 sqft
Bella Ridge South Apartments.At Bella South in River Ridge, we offer more than luxury, we offer peace-of-mind living with better pricing, larger floor plans, free direct-access parking garage with only a 15-minute drive to downtown New Orleans.
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
122 Units Available
Tulane - Gravier
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
951 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Live life the way you want it: vibrant, active, social and filled with experiences.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
38 Units Available
Bayou St. John
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,060
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1094 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Tulsa near River Parks and the Brookside shopping district. Pool with sundeck, well-equipped fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a picnic area for residents.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
46 Units Available
Mid-City
Lumina
3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,187
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1082 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Lumina
Last updated July 16 at 12:19 AM
2 Units Available
Mid-City
American Can
3700 Orleans Ave, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1203 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at American Can in New Orleans. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 16 at 12:09 AM
29 Units Available
French Quarter
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1378 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1764 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
10 Units Available
Gert Town
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Treme - Lafitte
1301 N RAMPART Street
1301 North Rampart Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
857 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished 1 bedroom condo with 1.5 baths and gated off street parking right across the street from the French Quarter. Large walk-in shower with a separate tub. Easy access to I-10.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
448 JULIA Street
448 Julia Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
500 sqft
This LOVELY renovated Gallery Row unit is in the HEART of the Warehouse District and steps to MANY restaurants, bars, and grocery store.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1224 ST CHARLES Avenue
1224 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
459 sqft
Beautiful Lower Garden District one bedroom w/oversized windows +1 gated parking space. Fully furnished & tucked away overlooking a pretty courtyard. Natural sunlight, wood floors, tall ceilings & large closet.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
212 LOYOLA Avenue
212 Loyola Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1195 sqft
Live in the historic Saratoga built with FULLY furnished, modern hotel amenities. Located in the heart of downtown New Orleans, walking distance to the Superdome, Lafayette Square, the best of NOLA dining, shopping and more.

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Tulane - Gravier
2312 Saint Louis Street
2312 Saint Louis Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1214 sqft
THIS IS A BEAUTIFUL LOCATION FACING THE LAFITTE GREENWAY! GREAT NEW CONSTRUCTION DUPLEX. THIS LOWER UNIT FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
1107 S PETERS Street
1107 South Peters Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
965 sqft
Lovely condo in the Warehouse District! One bedroom loft with exposed brick and wooden beams! Open kitchen with granite counter tops. Wooden floors in the living area with expansive windows.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1750 St Charles Avenue #404
1750 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1003 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1750 St Charles Avenue #404 Available 08/01/20 1 bed/1 bath in a luxury building in the Lower Garden District! - Spacious 1 bedroom/1 bath condo right off of St. Charles in a building with 24/7 security guard.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
1001 JULIA Street
1001 Julia Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1407 sqft
TURNKEY CORNER UNIT with breathtaking views from every room! Completely furnished with a relaxed coastal feel.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Metairie, LA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Metairie renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

