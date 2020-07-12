All apartments in Metairie
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

Parktowne Townhomes

4960 York St · (256) 733-4480
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4960 York St, Metairie, LA 70001
Harvard Estates

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4917 · Avail. now

$1,670

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1597 sqft

Unit 4937 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,780

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1597 sqft

Unit 4922 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,780

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1597 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parktowne Townhomes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
online portal
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Contact us today to schedule your tour!* Parktowne's private townhomes provide carefree living in a convenient Metairie, LA, neighborhood!Our upgraded, expansive three bedroom, two-and-half bath townhomes offer granite countertops, updated custom cabinetry, French doors, washer/dryer connections, energy saving appliances, and personal intrusion alarm systems. Private, gated yards are also a perk! The decorative and practical touches throughout will ensure you love where you live!Tranquil beauty and fun are always just a step away here at Parktowne. Whether stepping onto the balcony from your master suite, or going just a little farther into our nationally recognized park, a move here is a step in the right direction. Additionally, our residents enjoy their own driveway, outside storage, three pools, covered gazebos, a walking path, exceptional landscaping, and a playground. Our 24/7 emergency maintenance, online services, phenomenal resident rewards program, and our ongoing resident referral program are just some of the ways we will continue to make you happy throughout your stay with us.We are located in a prime residential Metairie neighborhood convenient to Interstate-10, Downtown New Orleans, Veterans Blvd., New Orleans area universities, shopping and entertainment.If you are looking for an apartment for rent in Metairie, come and see for yourself.FURNISHED CORPORATE APARTMENTS AVAILABLE!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $600-$800
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $15-$25
restrictions: Restrictions Apply. See website for details.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parktowne Townhomes have any available units?
Parktowne Townhomes has 4 units available starting at $1,670 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Parktowne Townhomes have?
Some of Parktowne Townhomes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parktowne Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Parktowne Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parktowne Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Parktowne Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Parktowne Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Parktowne Townhomes offers parking.
Does Parktowne Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parktowne Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parktowne Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Parktowne Townhomes has a pool.
Does Parktowne Townhomes have accessible units?
Yes, Parktowne Townhomes has accessible units.
Does Parktowne Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parktowne Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Parktowne Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Parktowne Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
