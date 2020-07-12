Parktowne Townhomes

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning bathtub garbage disposal ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system playground pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly online portal

We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Contact us today to schedule your tour!* Parktowne's private townhomes provide carefree living in a convenient Metairie, LA, neighborhood!Our upgraded, expansive three bedroom, two-and-half bath townhomes offer granite countertops, updated custom cabinetry, French doors, washer/dryer connections, energy saving appliances, and personal intrusion alarm systems. Private, gated yards are also a perk! The decorative and practical touches throughout will ensure you love where you live!Tranquil beauty and fun are always just a step away here at Parktowne. Whether stepping onto the balcony from your master suite, or going just a little farther into our nationally recognized park, a move here is a step in the right direction. Additionally, our residents enjoy their own driveway, outside storage, three pools, covered gazebos, a walking path, exceptional landscaping, and a playground. Our 24/7 emergency maintenance, online services, phenomenal resident rewards program, and our ongoing resident referral program are just some of the ways we will continue to make you happy throughout your stay with us.We are located in a prime residential Metairie neighborhood convenient to Interstate-10, Downtown New Orleans, Veterans Blvd., New Orleans area universities, shopping and entertainment.If you are looking for an apartment for rent in Metairie, come and see for yourself.FURNISHED CORPORATE APARTMENTS AVAILABLE!