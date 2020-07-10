/
apartments with washer dryer
235 Apartments for rent in Metairie, LA with washer-dryer
3 Units Available
Cleary 4
Camelot Court
3710 Lilac Ln, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1475 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,690
2300 sqft
Close to I-10, these homes feature private backyards, modern kitchens, and full-size washers. Community amenities include a courtyard and a swimming pool, in addition to 24-hour emergency maintenance.
$
4 Units Available
Clearview-Transcontinental
Canterbury Square
3127 Transcontinental Dr, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Move-in savings of up to $350! Ask about our renovations!* Canterbury Squares newly renovated apartments are ready to welcome you home in style.
6 Units Available
Westgate
White Water Creek
6826 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$890
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
4 Units Available
Bucktown
Marina Vista
1555 Lake Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1226 sqft
NOW LEASING!! Marina Vista, Lake Avenues newest Apartment Home Community, located at 1555 Lake Avenue just blocks off of West Esplanade within walking distance of the New Orleans Lakefront and its various restaurants and shops.
1 Unit Available
Clearview-Transcontinental
4905 RYE Street
4905 Rye Street, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1600 sqft
This gorgeous home features an open floor plan, large island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large island, and spacious living room.
1 Unit Available
Old Metairie Country Club
301 AVENUE E Street
301 Avenue E, Metairie, LA
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
3500 sqft
Rare, large, private Old Metairie family home for rent! Lovely 3,500 sf two story home on a 150' x 43' corner lot. The interior features 4 spacious bedrooms, 3.
1 Unit Available
North Bridgedale
602 N WOODLAWN Avenue
602 North Woodlawn Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Location Location! Front unit of a cute double/nice corner lot in the heart of Metairie. Laminate wood flooring in living area and bedrooms, ceramic in kitchen and bath. Washer, dryer & refrigerator available for tenant's use.
1 Unit Available
Bucktown
1351 SIGUR Avenue
1351 Sigur Avenue, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1042 sqft
GREAT BUCKTOWN LOCATION! Move in ready 3 bed / 2 bath home. Laminate floors through out - no carpet! Open floor plan. Lots of natural light in living room. Eat in kitchen features all appliances. Master bedroom features private en suite.
1 Unit Available
3805 HOUMA Boulevard
3805 Houma Boulevard, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom townhouse in Metro View Condos. located blocks from E J Hospital and medical offices. Blocks to Veterans where you will find many restaurants and shopping. Gated entrance & a reserved parking space just below your unit.
1 Unit Available
Causeway
124 LABARRE Drive
124 Labarre Drive, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
520 sqft
Fabulous newly renovated 4plex in the heart of Old Metairie! Walking distance to all new restaurants and boutiques on Metairie Road.
1 Unit Available
Bonnabel Boulevard
871 MARTIN BEHRMAN Avenue
871 Martin Behrman Avenue, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Townhouse located in the heart of Metairie. This furnished home features 3 full bedrooms on the second floor with a possible 4th bedroom/office on the main floor, 2.
1 Unit Available
Bonnabel Boulevard
416 BONNABEL Boulevard
416 Bonnabel Boulevard, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1776 sqft
Wow! This recently updated townhome boasts a fantastic layout for everyday living and for entertaining, w/ open living area and powder room downstairs and 3 bdms/2 ba upstairs.
1 Unit Available
Bonnabel Boulevard
421 AURORA Avenue
421 Aurora Avenue, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1577 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 421 AURORA Avenue in Metairie. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
3205 TAFT Park
3205 Taft Park, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
852 sqft
Looking for an affordable, updated rental in a great location? Look no further! This cute 2 BDRM/1 BA home has it all! Features include: no carpet, nest security system, spacious living/kitchen area, 2 assigned parking spaces, all appliances
1 Unit Available
Delta
836 WALDO Street
836 Waldo Street, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1700 sqft
Great condition, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower. New vinyl flooring in den,hall and bedrooms. Separate room for formal dining or office.
1 Unit Available
East Bank Division
211 N DILTON Street
211 North Dilton Street, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
840 sqft
Cute furnished 2 bedroom 1 bath house in quiet neighborhood. Central a/c and heat, in unit washer and dryer, parking for up to 4 cars and large back yard.
1 Unit Available
Manson South
2109 Manson
2109 Manson Avenue, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
643 sqft
Metairie Condo Appliances Included Plus Washer Dryer! - Call or Text 504-380-9699 to schedule a showing! *Please Note- Unit faces Richland Ave* Rent $775.00 plus $35/mo Resident Benefit Package Deposit $775.
1 Unit Available
Harlem Parkway North
3013 RIDGELAKE Drive
3013 Ridgelake Drive, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
999 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED COMPLEX. GATED & SECURED. INGROUND FENCED SWIMMING POOL. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED W/EASY ACCESS TO I-10, DOWNTOWN, CAUSEWAY, ETC. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF METAIRIE, THIS CONDO HAS 2 BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATHS, GREAT ROOM & KITCHEN.
1 Unit Available
Haring Heights
124 GRUNER Road
124 Gruner Road, Metairie, LA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2481 sqft
Come enjoy this light bright & airy town-home in Metairie! Wood floors through out, open floor plan, tons of cabinet space in the kitchen w/ granite counter tops, large master bedroom w/ tray ceilings, master bath has dual vanities, soaker tub &
1 Unit Available
Cleary 4
2522 CASWELL Lane
2522 Caswell Lane, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1800 sqft
Spacious 3 bed/ 2.5 bath townhouse centrally located close to I-10/ Causeway. Newer wood like flooring downstairs with half bath, large open living area, dining area and spacious kitchen w/ pantry and washer/ dryer area.
18 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Citrus Creek West
5323 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
10 Units Available
Magnolia Creek
2006 Oak Creek Rd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1063 sqft
Located close to Earhart Expressway, the Huey P. Long Bridge, Downtown New Orleans and Elmwood Business Park. Community has a tennis court, swimming pool and grilling area. Units have Roman tubs and patio/sunrooms.
5 Units Available
Cypress Creek
2001 Cypress Creek Rd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1011 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, and sunrooms. Minutes away from downtown New Orleans and local universities, this pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a tennis court, among other amenities.
15 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Citrus Creek East
5245 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$980
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
