apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:21 AM
66 Apartments for rent in Metairie, LA with pool
Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
4 Units Available
Harvard Estates
Parktowne Townhomes
4960 York St, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1597 sqft
This modern community is close to I-10 and I-630. It offers residents a private drive, backyard space, a balcony or patio, and large living areas. On-site amenities include a playground, covered gazebos and outside storage.
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
4 Units Available
Clearview-Transcontinental
Canterbury Square
3127 Transcontinental Dr, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Move-in savings of up to $350! Ask about our renovations!* Canterbury Squares newly renovated apartments are ready to welcome you home in style.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Cleary 4
Camelot Court
3710 Lilac Ln, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1475 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,690
2300 sqft
Close to I-10, these homes feature private backyards, modern kitchens, and full-size washers. Community amenities include a courtyard and a swimming pool, in addition to 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
6 Units Available
Westgate
White Water Creek
6826 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$890
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
5 Units Available
Bonne Vie II
3420 Edenborn Ave, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$695
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Bonne Vie II, a beautiful place to live. Our property features lush landscaping in a quiet, peaceful environment. You will enjoy the spacious apartments and wonderful neighbors.
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
9 Units Available
Harvard Estates
Covington Square Apartments
4828 Zenith St, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$895
512 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1034 sqft
From the moment you arrive, you will feel at home at Covington Square. Our one and two bedroom apartments and oversized two bedroom town homes create a unique community to suit the needs of anyone looking for a new place to call home.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
3805 HOUMA Boulevard
3805 Houma Boulevard, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom townhouse in Metro View Condos. located blocks from E J Hospital and medical offices. Blocks to Veterans where you will find many restaurants and shopping. Gated entrance & a reserved parking space just below your unit.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Bonnabel Boulevard
871 MARTIN BEHRMAN Avenue
871 Martin Behrman Avenue, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Townhouse located in the heart of Metairie. This furnished home features 3 full bedrooms on the second floor with a possible 4th bedroom/office on the main floor, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Ferran Place Courtland Heights
4405 Neyrey Dr
4405 Neyrey Drive, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
FULLY FURNISHED Luxury apt. - Property Id: 315446 Fully furnished Luxury studio apt, ALL utilities paid. Queen bed, Kit w/fridge, cable TV, wi/fi, Pool and patio use, Private entrance, Nice neighborhood. Parking friendly, Laundry 2 blocks away.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Manson South
2109 Manson
2109 Manson Avenue, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
643 sqft
Metairie Condo Appliances Included Plus Washer Dryer! - Call or Text 504-380-9699 to schedule a showing! *Please Note- Unit faces Richland Ave* Rent $775.00 plus $35/mo Resident Benefit Package Deposit $775.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Harlem Parkway North
3013 RIDGELAKE Drive
3013 Ridgelake Drive, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
999 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED COMPLEX. GATED & SECURED. INGROUND FENCED SWIMMING POOL. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED W/EASY ACCESS TO I-10, DOWNTOWN, CAUSEWAY, ETC. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF METAIRIE, THIS CONDO HAS 2 BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATHS, GREAT ROOM & KITCHEN.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Delimont
401 METAIRIE Road
401 Metairie Road, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished-all utilities included at this 1 Bedroom/1.5 Baths First Floor Metairie Towers Condo. Newly Renovated with Gorgeous Timeless Furniture Pieces including a custom bed, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances. No Carpet.
Results within 1 mile of Metairie
Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
6 Units Available
Chestnut Creek
5757 Hickory Creek Road, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$970
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1030 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
15 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Citrus Creek East
5245 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$975
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
18 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
16 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Citrus Creek West
5323 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
10 Units Available
Magnolia Creek
2006 Oak Creek Rd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1063 sqft
Located close to Earhart Expressway, the Huey P. Long Bridge, Downtown New Orleans and Elmwood Business Park. Community has a tennis court, swimming pool and grilling area. Units have Roman tubs and patio/sunrooms.
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
5 Units Available
Cypress Creek
2001 Cypress Creek Rd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1011 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, and sunrooms. Minutes away from downtown New Orleans and local universities, this pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a tennis court, among other amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Harlem
2817 RIVER Road
2817 River Road, Jefferson, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
927 sqft
Wonderful Old Jefferson 1st Floor unit across street from Levee with Community Pool! Enjoy the River breezes on your private patio or front landing. Don't miss out, off street parking for 2 cars.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore
309 Opal Street
309 Opal Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
Quiet Professional Corporate Rentals through Tara House When you need a corporate rental in New Orleans, Tara House Properties are a fantastic option.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
West End
500 LAKE MARINA Drive
500 Lake Marina Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1143 sqft
Wonderful three bedroom, two bath Condo located in very desirable Harborview Condominiums. Very quiet, top floor, spacious, corner unit. Very well run condo association. Great common areas with BBQ pits and pool that have just been renovated.
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
508 Julius Street #212
508 Julius Avenue, Jefferson, LA
1 Bedroom
$800
500 sqft
Relaxed, quiet and affordable apartments near Ochsner Hospital and Metairie. Easy commute into downtown New Orleans with shops and services conveniently located nearby.
Results within 5 miles of Metairie
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
21 Units Available
Oakland Plantation Estates
The Lakes of Chateau Estates
3700 Loyola Dr, Kenner, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
1039 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1342 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown New Orleans and Louis Armstrong International Airport. Community has a tennis court, on-site fitness center and two swimming pools. One and two-bedroom apartments are bright and airy.
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
21 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Bella Ridge South
6041 Mounes Street, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1349 sqft
Bella Ridge South Apartments.At Bella South in River Ridge, we offer more than luxury, we offer peace-of-mind living with better pricing, larger floor plans, free direct-access parking garage with only a 15-minute drive to downtown New Orleans.
