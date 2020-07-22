All apartments in Lafayette
Summer Place

1901 Eraste Landry Rd · (337) 227-9213
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1901 Eraste Landry Rd, Lafayette, LA 70506

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2001 · Avail. Aug 12

$770

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 905 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Summer Place.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
guest parking
lobby
online portal
At Summer Place Apartments, you have the opportunity to enjoy being near a wide variety of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. We are located minutes from I-10, The Mall of Acadiana, The Cajun Dome, The Grand Theater 13, SLCC and ULL campuses, and much more. An ideal location for an unbeatable price!

Why settle for less, when you can have MORE?

When you enter Summer Place’s on-site leasing office, you will be greeted with a warm welcome and the utmost professionalism. Our management and staff prides themselves upon exceptional customer service and understanding of our residents needs. Our residents rave about our maintenance team’s ability to respond to maintenance issues within 24 hours of the time the issue is reported. We have a courtesy officer who lives on the property and on-site management and maintenance. During the hot, Louisiana summer, feel free cool off by one of our beautiful sparkling pools. When winter rolls around, stay cozy and relaxed next to your wood-burning fireplace. Our residents know that we take every measure to ensure a worry free living experience.

Come by and take a tour today; we promise you will not be disappointed!

We do offer preferred employer and students discounts - Call today to see if you qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,9,or 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: No agressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $15
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $15
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Summer Place have any available units?
Summer Place has a unit available for $770 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Summer Place have?
Some of Summer Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Summer Place currently offering any rent specials?
Summer Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Summer Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Summer Place is pet friendly.
Does Summer Place offer parking?
Yes, Summer Place offers parking.
Does Summer Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Summer Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Summer Place have a pool?
Yes, Summer Place has a pool.
Does Summer Place have accessible units?
Yes, Summer Place has accessible units.
Does Summer Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Summer Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Summer Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Summer Place has units with air conditioning.
