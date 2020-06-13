/
85 Apartments for rent in Broussard, LA📍
Last updated June 13 at 12:02pm
9 Units Available
Villa Broussard
231 Saint Nazaire Rd, Broussard, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1303 sqft
At Villa Broussard Apartments in Broussard, LA, we offer upscale living at an affordable price.
Last updated June 13 at 12:38pm
6 Units Available
Villa Broussard II
233 St Nazaire Road, Broussard, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1318 sqft
At Villa Broussard Apartments in Broussard, LA, we offer upscale living at an affordable price.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
212 D Yvonne St
212 Yvonne St, Broussard, LA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Available 07/06/20 Condo - Property Id: 291094 Currently remodeling with new carpet, counter tops, light fixtures, wallpaper, shelving, bathroom fixtures, windows & paint.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
110 Dogleg Drive
110 Dogleg Drive, Broussard, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2061 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 110 Dogleg Drive in Broussard. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
416 Claystone Rd
416 Claystone Rd, Youngsville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1925 sqft
Great home near Nunu's - Great DSLD home in Meadows Bend Lakes subdivision right near Nunu's. Home features wood floors, a master suite and open living area. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5174128)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
308 Sabal Palms
308 Sabal Palms Row, Youngsville, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2353 sqft
Stunning 4Br/2.5Ba Home - Perfect for Entertaining! - Stunning Parade Home now available for lease! Dont miss your chance to claim it for your own! Spacious floor plan offers 4 BR, 2.5 BA and the ultimate high-end finshes.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1106 La NeuvilleRd
1106 La Neuville Rd, Lafayette, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2295 sqft
Large 4Bed/2Bath House on Beautiful Lot - Four bedroom, 2 bath. Large rooms, spacious kitchen, large laundry/storage room. Great lot with gorgeous trees on the corner of La Neuville and Failla. Fresh paint and new floors.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
107 Aristotle Drive
107 Aristotle Drive, Lafayette County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Lawn care and pest control included; refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher provided; fenced yard with screened patio
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
100 Molasses
100 Molasses Row, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Lawn care and pest control provided; all appliances provided.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
610 Pillette Road
610 Pillette Road, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$650
925 sqft
Large Condo with living room, dining room, kitchen, open. All appliances included ( stove , Refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal) Split floor plan with each bedroom having bath and walk in closet. Washer / dryer hook-ups. Ample parking.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Acadian Oaks
1 Unit Available
112 Gussie Drive
112 Gussie Drive, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1750 sqft
Comfortable home in desirable location. This home is a split floor plan that includes a wood burning fireplace, large eat-in kitchen with a bay window.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Willow Gardens Apartments
101 Glouchester Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$680
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$726
1029 sqft
Comfortable, versatile living spaces in Lafayette, a short walk from Thomas Park. Apartments have ceiling fans, ovens and air conditioning. Internet access, media room and 24-hour maintenance. Close to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Last updated June 13 at 01:01pm
20 Units Available
Robley Place Apartments
1100 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$960
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1348 sqft
Youve discovered a luxurious rental community with a lifestyle unlike anywhere else in Lafayette.
Last updated June 13 at 12:57pm
18 Units Available
The Bradford
173 S Beadle Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$680
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
766 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$815
973 sqft
Cable-ready units with frost-free refrigerators, individual heat and air conditioning, tiled kitchens and baths, and patios/balconies. Quiet residential community near Downtown Lafayette and Bendel Gardens.
Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
15 Units Available
Ansley Walk
1200 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$805
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1342 sqft
Ansley Walk, located in beautiful Lafayette, provides a wonderful escape from the ordinary where you can experience extraordinary style and convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Highlands of Grand Pointe
3601 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$879
966 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1504 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1816 sqft
Close to fine dining, theaters, and shopping. Units feature carpet, dishwasher, extra storage, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking, and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
3 Units Available
The Retreat at Acadian Point
221 Verot School Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$675
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$708
888 sqft
Situated west of the 339/182 intersection, the South Point Apartments grounds feature a pool, large open-air lounge, courtyard, clubhouse, gym and dog park. Apartments have in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Audubon Lake
1019 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$873
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1206 sqft
If you’ve been dreaming of a relaxing break from life’s hustle and bustle, Audubon Lake is the place for you. With scenic water views & lush landscaping you can enjoy from your private patio or balcony, Audubon Lake is the perfect place to unwind.
Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
6 Units Available
Bayou Oaks
330 Feu Follet Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$650
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$723
924 sqft
It All Starts Here LOCATION, COMMUNITY, QUALITY LIVING. We strive to create a comfortable living community that tenants are proud to call home. We see our community as one big family that values each and every person.
Last updated June 13 at 12:35pm
24 Units Available
Plantation Crossing
215 Republic Ave, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$855
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1337 sqft
At Plantation Crossing, we have the perfect combination of convenient in-home features and relaxing community amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
South College Gardens
915 S College Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$691
756 sqft
Located on South College Road near universities and shopping, South College Gardens is a three-building, U-shaped complex with a large courtyard. Grounds include bbq area, gym and lap pool. Pet-friendly apartments offer spacious design and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Acadian Gardens
710 S College Rd, Lafayette, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$660
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
950 sqft
Fantastic location near Lafayette Central Park. Located in Downtown Lafayette. On-site pool, grill area and courtyard. Pets welcome. Units are recently renovated and include walk-in closets, updated appliances and ceiling fans.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Peppertree Apartments
1000 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$721
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$867
972 sqft
Our beautifully designed apartment homes offer spacious closets, fireplaces, full size washer and dryers included and much more. We offer residents a lifestyle choice with many amenities. Call us to schedule a tour today.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1201 S College Rd #5
1201 South College Road, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2005 sqft
Upscale 2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome - Upscale two bed two bath townhome near Girard Park and University. Luxury style living in the center of Lafayette. Private 2 car garage and laundry units inside the home. Call or text 337.772.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Broussard rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,270.
Some of the colleges located in the Broussard area include Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, Baton Rouge Community College, Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College, and University of Louisiana at Lafayette. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Broussard from include Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Iberia, Addis, and Jeanerette.