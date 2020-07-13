/
pet friendly apartments
46 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Lafayette, LA
The Bradford
173 S Beadle Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$650
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
766 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$815
973 sqft
Cable-ready units with frost-free refrigerators, individual heat and air conditioning, tiled kitchens and baths, and patios/balconies. Quiet residential community near Downtown Lafayette and Bendel Gardens.
Diamond Lakes Apartment Homes
2700 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$630
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$749
980 sqft
Apartment homes with poolside views, just over from Lafayette General Southwest Hospital. Furnished units have fireplaces and extra storage. Business center, carport, 24-hour gym and basketball courts. Cats and dogs allowed.
Highlands of Grand Pointe
3601 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
966 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1504 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1816 sqft
Close to fine dining, theaters, and shopping. Units feature carpet, dishwasher, extra storage, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking, and pool.
Robley Place Apartments
1100 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1348 sqft
Youve discovered a luxurious rental community with a lifestyle unlike anywhere else in Lafayette.
Ansley Walk
1200 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$900
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1342 sqft
Ansley Walk, located in beautiful Lafayette, provides a wonderful escape from the ordinary where you can experience extraordinary style and convenience.
French Colony
315 Amesbury Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$630
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
968 sqft
Live every day in LA southern charm at French Colony Apartments. Ideally situated just five miles from downtown Lafayette, our apartment community offers the best of both suburban and city living.
The Retreat at Acadian Point
221 Verot School Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$697
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$801
888 sqft
Situated west of the 339/182 intersection, the South Point Apartments grounds feature a pool, large open-air lounge, courtyard, clubhouse, gym and dog park. Apartments have in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.
Acadian Gardens
710 S College Rd, Lafayette, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$619
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$663
950 sqft
Fantastic location near Lafayette Central Park. Located in Downtown Lafayette. On-site pool, grill area and courtyard. Pets welcome. Units are recently renovated and include walk-in closets, updated appliances and ceiling fans.
Bridgeway I & II
200 Bridgeway Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$845
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled interiors await you at Bridgeway Apartments I in Lafayette, Louisiana.
South College Gardens
915 S College Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$544
756 sqft
Located on South College Road near universities and shopping, South College Gardens is a three-building, U-shaped complex with a large courtyard. Grounds include bbq area, gym and lap pool. Pet-friendly apartments offer spacious design and walk-in closets.
Willow Gardens Apartments
101 Glouchester Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$723
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
1029 sqft
Comfortable, versatile living spaces in Lafayette, a short walk from Thomas Park. Apartments have ceiling fans, ovens and air conditioning. Internet access, media room and 24-hour maintenance. Close to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Chateau des Lions
6000 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$960
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1386 sqft
Turning everyday living into a luxury experience, Chateau des Lions Apartment Homes is an excellent choice. With spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedrooms, there is a home perfectly suited for everyone looking for convenient living.
Canterbury Square Apartments
100 McDonald St, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$700
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1050 sqft
For charming suburban living in a convenient location, look no further than Canterbury Square Apartments. Our pet-friendly one and two bedroom apartments offer you the comfortable and practical lifestyle youve been searching for.
Summer Place
1901 Eraste Landry Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$670
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
905 sqft
At Summer Place Apartments, you have the opportunity to enjoy being near a wide variety of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.
Bayou Oaks
330 Feu Follet Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$650
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$778
924 sqft
It All Starts Here LOCATION, COMMUNITY, QUALITY LIVING. We strive to create a comfortable living community that tenants are proud to call home. We see our community as one big family that values each and every person.
Plantation Crossing
215 Republic Ave, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$855
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1337 sqft
At Plantation Crossing, we have the perfect combination of convenient in-home features and relaxing community amenities.
Audubon Lake
1019 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$840
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,232
1206 sqft
If you’ve been dreaming of a relaxing break from life’s hustle and bustle, Audubon Lake is the place for you. With scenic water views & lush landscaping you can enjoy from your private patio or balcony, Audubon Lake is the perfect place to unwind.
Chateau Mirage
1630 Rue du Belier, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$949
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,486
1354 sqft
Chateau Mirage is Lafayette's newest luxury apartment homes featuring attached, enclosed garages with storage closets. Our upscale amenities and distinctive floor plans are unlike any in this area.
Peppertree Apartments
1000 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$721
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$867
972 sqft
Our beautifully designed apartment homes offer spacious closets, fireplaces, full size washer and dryers included and much more. We offer residents a lifestyle choice with many amenities. Call us to schedule a tour today.
Magnolia Park
114 Kim Drive
114 Kim Drive, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Available 08/10/20 Updated, great location! - Property Id: 306182 Very desirable neighborhood and location-minutes to hospitals, ULL and River Ranch; walk to Red Lerille's, LaFonda's and other restaurants. Central air/heat. Enclosed garage.
416 Harding Street
416 Harding Street, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1537 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome Next to UL - Walk to UL! Graduate level or upper level undergraduate students only. Washer and dryer not included. Unit has a 2 car garage not in pictures. All bedrooms are upstairs. Half bath downstairs.
113 Montgomery Drive
113 Montgomery Drive, Lafayette, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1964 sqft
4 Bed 3 Bath Home Centrally Located in Lafayette - Pets: Yes with $300 non refundable pet deposit and $15 pet rent per pet per month (Max 2 pets with restrictions) Students: Yes Deposit: 1 month rent Appliances: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, w/d
Downtown Lafayette
507 E. Main Street
507 East Main Street, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$795
720 sqft
2 Bedroom Home in Freetown Walking Distance to UL and Downtown - Pets: Yes Students: Yes Deposit: 1 month rent Elementary: Woodvale Middle School: Alleman High School: Lafayette Electricity: LUS Water: LUS Internet: LUS Trash: LUS Gas: Atmos Income
117 Horseshoe Dr #20
117 Horseshoe Drive, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1389 sqft
3 Bedroom Town Home Central Lafayette off of South College - 3 Bedroom Town Home Central Lafayette off of South College. It comes with all the appliances including the washer and dryer. Comes with Covered dedicated parking for 2 vehicles.
