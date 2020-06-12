/
2 bedroom apartments
40 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lafayette, LA
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
7 Units Available
Willow Gardens Apartments
101 Glouchester Rd, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$726
1029 sqft
Comfortable, versatile living spaces in Lafayette, a short walk from Thomas Park. Apartments have ceiling fans, ovens and air conditioning. Internet access, media room and 24-hour maintenance. Close to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
16 Units Available
The Bradford
173 S Beadle Rd, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$690
766 sqft
Cable-ready units with frost-free refrigerators, individual heat and air conditioning, tiled kitchens and baths, and patios/balconies. Quiet residential community near Downtown Lafayette and Bendel Gardens.
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
14 Units Available
Bridgeway I & II
200 Bridgeway Dr, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$715
977 sqft
Newly remodeled interiors await you at Bridgeway Apartments I in Lafayette, Louisiana.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
The Retreat at Acadian Point
221 Verot School Rd, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$708
888 sqft
Situated west of the 339/182 intersection, the South Point Apartments grounds feature a pool, large open-air lounge, courtyard, clubhouse, gym and dog park. Apartments have in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Chateau des Lions
6000 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1157 sqft
Turning everyday living into a luxury experience, Chateau des Lions Apartment Homes is an excellent choice. With spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedrooms, there is a home perfectly suited for everyone looking for convenient living.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Audubon Lake
1019 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$980
996 sqft
If you’ve been dreaming of a relaxing break from life’s hustle and bustle, Audubon Lake is the place for you. With scenic water views & lush landscaping you can enjoy from your private patio or balcony, Audubon Lake is the perfect place to unwind.
Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
15 Units Available
Ansley Walk
1200 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1127 sqft
Ansley Walk, located in beautiful Lafayette, provides a wonderful escape from the ordinary where you can experience extraordinary style and convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Highlands of Grand Pointe
3601 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1504 sqft
Close to fine dining, theaters, and shopping. Units feature carpet, dishwasher, extra storage, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking, and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
27 Units Available
French Colony
315 Amesbury Dr, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$775
968 sqft
Live every day in LA southern charm at French Colony Apartments. Ideally situated just five miles from downtown Lafayette, our apartment community offers the best of both suburban and city living.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
3 Units Available
South College Gardens
915 S College Rd, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$651
756 sqft
Located on South College Road near universities and shopping, South College Gardens is a three-building, U-shaped complex with a large courtyard. Grounds include bbq area, gym and lap pool. Pet-friendly apartments offer spacious design and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
6 Units Available
Bayou Oaks
330 Feu Follet Rd, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$723
924 sqft
It All Starts Here LOCATION, COMMUNITY, QUALITY LIVING. We strive to create a comfortable living community that tenants are proud to call home. We see our community as one big family that values each and every person.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
25 Units Available
Plantation Crossing
215 Republic Ave, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1078 sqft
At Plantation Crossing, we have the perfect combination of convenient in-home features and relaxing community amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Acadian Gardens
710 S College Rd, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$730
950 sqft
Fantastic location near Lafayette Central Park. Located in Downtown Lafayette. On-site pool, grill area and courtyard. Pets welcome. Units are recently renovated and include walk-in closets, updated appliances and ceiling fans.
Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
19 Units Available
Robley Place Apartments
1100 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1129 sqft
Youve discovered a luxurious rental community with a lifestyle unlike anywhere else in Lafayette.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Chateau Mirage
1630 Rue du Belier, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1223 sqft
Chateau Mirage is Lafayette's newest luxury apartment homes featuring attached, enclosed garages with storage closets. Our upscale amenities and distinctive floor plans are unlike any in this area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Peppertree Apartments
1000 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$867
972 sqft
Our beautifully designed apartment homes offer spacious closets, fireplaces, full size washer and dryers included and much more. We offer residents a lifestyle choice with many amenities. Call us to schedule a tour today.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
206 Caudill
206 Caudill Dr, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! - Gorgeous 2BR/2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
310 Ella Street 122
310 Ella Street, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$915
975 sqft
Gated Complex, Swimming Pool, Close to UL and SLCC - Property Id: 77365 Excellent location! Across from SLCC and 5 min from UL. Gated Condominium Complex.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1008 S College Rd #212
1008 South College Road, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
Condo Near UL - Great location convenient to ULL, Cajundome and Lafayette General. Association due paid by owner covers swimming pool, water, sewage and trash pick up and pest control (RLNE5712536)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
208 Ella St
208 Ella Street, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
Home Near UL campus! - 2 bed 2 baths contemporary home near UL! (RLNE5527407)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1201 S College Rd #5
1201 South College Road, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2005 sqft
Upscale 2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome - Upscale two bed two bath townhome near Girard Park and University. Luxury style living in the center of Lafayette. Private 2 car garage and laundry units inside the home. Call or text 337.772.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2404 Pinhook Unit #15
2404 West Pinhook Road, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Cute 2 bed 1 Bath - Call or text 337.772.8005 for more information (RLNE5340532)
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
100 Molasses
100 Molasses Row, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Lawn care and pest control provided; all appliances provided.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Holden Heights
1 Unit Available
138 Glynndale Avenue
138 Glynndale Avenue, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1900 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with extra room for office or bonus room. All wood and tile flooring throughout. Large shaded fenced-in back yard and open patio. The home has a carport area for parking and small storage area.
